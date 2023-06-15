^

Jayson Gainza proud of daughter who finished college as cum laude

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 3:17pm
Jayson Gainza proud of daughter who finished college as cum laude
Comedian Jayson Gainza and his daughter Ruby
Jayson Gainza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jayson Gainza is one proud father to his daughter Ruby after she graduated cum laude from University of Santo Tomas. 

In his Instagram account, Jayson posted photos of the ceremony. 

"Congrats anak @ruru_sthetic64 luv u salamat sa regalo mo sa amin ni mama mo," he captioned the post with #cumlaude #bspsychology #universityofstotomas. 

“Sulit lahat ng pagod puyat at pagtytuaga mo. Yan yung susi mo sa bagong yugto ng buhay mo," he added. 

In another post, Jayson posted a video wherein he accompanied his daughter on stage to receive her diploma.

He also thanked his "Tiktoclock" family for allowing him to attend the graduation. 

"Proud Papa salamat @tiktoclockgma family pinayagan nyo ako sa importanteng araw na ito para makaakyat ng entablado," he said. 

