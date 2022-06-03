^

Entertainment

'Iba 'yon': Jayson Gainza reacts to being mistaken as Moira Dela Torre's 'unfaithful' husband

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 4:45pm
'Iba 'yon': Jayson Gainza reacts to being mistaken as Moira Dela Torre's 'unfaithful' husband
Jayson Gainza and Moi Bien
Jayson Gainza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jayson Gainza called out fans to clarify that he is a different Jayson after getting messages for breaking singer Moira Dela Torre's heart. 

In his Instagram account, Jayson posted a TikTok video with the screenshots of messages he's receiving. 

"Pls lang ibang Jayson po yun minsan naiiyak na din ako sa mga message nyo. Ibang Jayson po yun," he captioned the post. 

Moira and husband Jason Hernandez recently announced their breakup after three years of marriage.

In another post, Jayson shared another photo with comedienne Moi Bien. 

"MOI kapit lang tayo wag tayong bibitaw! @moibienne," he wrote. 

Other celebrities such as Angeline Quinto, Jairus Aquino, Jerald Napoles, Zeus Collins and Empoy, to name a few, commented to express their joy over Jayson's post.

RELATEDAlleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

JAYSON GAINZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

By Marane A. Plaza | 10 hours ago
Supermodel Kate Moss appeared to have watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's third concert performance in a row with British...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

By Marane A. Plaza | 7 minutes ago
Following Johnny Depp's much-celebrated win over the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 37 minutes ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization is set to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) to fund its existing campaigns on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

By Marane A. Plaza | 48 minutes ago
South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion views on Spotify...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists

Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
 With the Miss World-Philippines 2022 final show fast-approaching, the last of the fast track challenges have also been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with