'Iba 'yon': Jayson Gainza reacts to being mistaken as Moira Dela Torre's 'unfaithful' husband

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jayson Gainza called out fans to clarify that he is a different Jayson after getting messages for breaking singer Moira Dela Torre's heart.

In his Instagram account, Jayson posted a TikTok video with the screenshots of messages he's receiving.

"Pls lang ibang Jayson po yun minsan naiiyak na din ako sa mga message nyo. Ibang Jayson po yun," he captioned the post.

Moira and husband Jason Hernandez recently announced their breakup after three years of marriage.

In another post, Jayson shared another photo with comedienne Moi Bien.

"MOI kapit lang tayo wag tayong bibitaw! @moibienne," he wrote.

Other celebrities such as Angeline Quinto, Jairus Aquino, Jerald Napoles, Zeus Collins and Empoy, to name a few, commented to express their joy over Jayson's post.

