'Wrong Issa': Iza Calzado teasing Nadine Lustre video resurfaces amid viral James Reid, Issa Pressman holding hands pic

MANILA, Philippines — A video of Iza Calzado teasing Nadine Lustre about James Reid and Issa Pressman resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Iza apologized to Nadine for stealing James.

"Bago tayo mag-seryoso, may gusto lang akong i-address dito. Let's just get the elephant in the room get out of the way. Nadine, I'm sorry. I'm sorry for stealing James. Char," Iza said.

"Wrong Issa, wrong Issa," Nadine replied.

It can be recalled that during Nadine and James Reid's breakup, Iza spread some good vibes in her Instagram account as she posted a screenshot of a blog titled “Ginalingan,” with her photo on it. The blog allegedly accused her for being the third party in the split.

“Kung totoo man ang issue, sana masaya ka sa ginawa mo kay James and Nadine,” the blog wrote as caption on Iza’s photo.

“People of the Philippines, Anong kaguluhan ito??? Hahaha! May asawa na Ako! Lord!” Iza wrote in the screenshot of the blog.

In another Instagram story, Iza also shared a screenshot of a JaDine fan’s direct message to her.

“Grabe ka Iza, alam mo naman na madaming nagmamahal sa JADINE. Inahas mo pa si James. Kawawa naman si Nadine. Ahas!” the fan messaged her.

“But wait, there’s more! Does this mean pasok pa Ako sa early 20s market? May asim pa si Tita Iza? Wrong account though! Hahaha!” Iza wrote in the screenshot.

A photo of James and Issa holding hands revived romance rumors between the two.

Issa posted on her Instagram account photos and videos of her and James attending Harry Styles' concert at the Philippine Arena.

In one of the photos, Nadine Lustre's ex-boyfriend and Yassi Pressman's sister were seen holding hands.

