Kris Aquino begins taking anti-cancer medication for possible six autoimmune conditions

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino has revealed a new health update as she continues to battle several autoimmune conditions, this as she begins to take methotrexate.

In an Instagram post on May 17, the television personality revealed that she had just taken her first "baby dose" of the drug which is an antimetabolite medication.

The post itself, which was a video of Kris taking the medication, was set to an excerpt of Maximillian's "Beautiful Scars."

Anticipating queries, Kris explained that methotrexate treats cancer by slowing the growth of cancer cells, treats psoriasis by slowing the skin cell growth to stop scales from forming, and may treat rheumatoid arthritis by decreasing the immune system's activity.

Kris then gave a brief rundown of her arrival in the United States last where she learned she had four autoimmune conditions including chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and Churg Strauss (EGPA).

The Queen of All Media initially took a new biological injectale to lower the number of allergens in her blood, however a chest CT scan showed scarring and micronodules in her right lung.

"My lead doctor in UCLA, Dr. John Belperio, had a difficult time convincing me about methotrexate because physically I knew my immunity wasn’t ready but when i saw my inflammatory numbers were high," Kris shared.

Kris admitted she definitely has five autoimmune conditions, possibly even six, thus she "bit the bullet" and started the "baby dose" of methotrexate by slowly increasing the dosage to 7.5 mg per week.

"How badly I wanted to keep this private because I’m scared baka mawalan kayo ng gana to keep praying for me and my doctors, my sons, and my sisters. Hindi ako sumusuko, sana wag rin kayo sumuko? Please?" Kris ended her health update, assuring a gratitude post would follow soon.

