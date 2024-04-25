WATCH: Kris Aquino celebrates Bimby's 17th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino celebrated the 17th birthday of her youngest son Bimby.

As seen on San Fernando, Pampanga Mayor Vilma Caluag's TikTok account, Kris was seen celebrating Bimby's birthday, singing him a happy birthday.

Kris recently posted on Instagram her birthday message to Bimby, calling him her "living guardian angel."

"I failed to see the glass as being half full BECAUSE you've matured so much and you're always ready to help my nurses, and though I know you're also freaked, you still show CALM & absolute FAITH in God when my BP and heart rate reach scary high numbers," Kris said.

"No matter how much physical pain I endure daily — my heart overflows with love because of your caring, selfless, unconditional LOVE," she added.

"I LOVE YOU not only during my lifetime or yours BUT definitely for eternity," Kris continued, adding Bimby is her greatest achievement because of his capacity to love. "This early you've embraced your responsibility to take care of your kuya, and since you were 11 years old, you’ve been so protective of me."

