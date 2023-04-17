Kris Aquino thanks 'special people' for 'improving' health condition

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino penned a gratitude post for her team of doctors as she credited them for her improving health condition.

In her Instagram account, Kris said her fans prayers led her to an “excellent team of doctors.”

“This is an overdue GRATITUDE post. I know it’s because of your prayers that God helped lead me to an excellent team of doctors: Dr. Sudhir Gupta, his daughter Dr. Malika Gupta, Dr. Yaqoot Khan, and Dr. John Belperio. Except for Dr. Malika who has her own private clinic, Dr. Gupta is with UCI while Dr Khan & Dr Belperio are practicing in UCLA,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

“In particular warmest thanks to Dr. Malika and Dr. John for their excellence and real compassion… I have many limitations when it comes to medicine & treatments because of my allergies and/or adverse reactions YET they both found treatments that given time can help me get my health back,” she added.

Kris said that she’s researching too much for her condition and shouldn’t preempt her doctors’ advice.

“Aamin ako, after my 1st consultation with Dr Khan & Dr Belperio, when 14 vials of blood were drawn- mahirap pag 'nerd' like me; too much researching plus memorized ko na yung mga results na dapat kong ikabahala… pero alam ko rin na hindi dapat pangunahan ang mga doctor,” she said.

“My last numbers were alarming because maraming bumagsak na sana steady lang at yung mga nanahimik (like my ANA titer) nagparamdam ulit… pinaalala sa ‘kin na yung 4 diagnosed autoimmune ko, pwedeng maging 5 or 6, and my major organs like my heart & lungs can suffer permanent damage. Next week may bagong treatment na isasabay sa biological injectable that I’ve had 2 doses of… praying kayanin ko,” she added.

She then thanked all the people who are with her in her health journey.

“THANK YOU- many of you don’t know me personally but friends of my family, my friends, those helping take care of me- all have heartwarming stories about people they know who keep praying for me to get better. I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve your kindness but please know YOU GIVE ME HOPE & COURAGE to KEEP THE FAITH and TRUST GOD’S Merciful LOVE. Thank you for being my RAINBOW…” she said.

“There are special people apart from my doctors I want to THANK by NAME, but I learned the hard way: when you choose to open up portions of your life that should remain private (close friendships & relationships) you open what’s special to harsh judgment. You deserved a health update because you’ve been with me in this journey, sana ibalato nyo na lang ang private life during my journey of healing,” she added.

She ended her post saying that her eldest son Josh is now in the Philippines.

“P.S. kuya josh is back in the (Philippines); we miss him BUT his heart is happiest at home,” she said.

