Kris Aquino offers to help Miles Ocampo following thyroid surgery revelation

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kris Aquino is willing to go the extra step to help fellow actress and family friend Miles Ocampo who recently under thyroid surgery.

Last week, Miles revealed she was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma — the most common form of thyroid cancer — resulting in a thyroidectomy to remove her thyroid glands.

In the same announcement on Instagram, Miles reminded everyone not to body shame regardless of a person's current health status, "Be kind. Always. Please."

Kris was among the many celebrities and individuals who gave their well-wishes following Miles' public announcement about her health journey.

Around the same time, Kris gave the latest updates on Instagram about her own health as she continues to battle several autoimmune diseases as she thanked the many doctors who have been helping her.

"Next week may bagong treatment na isasabay sa biological injectable that I've had 2 doses of… praying kayanin ko," said Kris, also expressing gratitude for fans and loved ones while also noting her eldest son Josh is back in the Philippines.

Miles commented on Kris' post simply saying "I love you always, nanay," to which Kris responded, "Praying for you… Do you need anything from here? Please message me."

Kris and Miles grew close together after working on the 2013 series "Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw" alongside Anne Curtis and Robin Padilla, where Miles' Precious was the daughter of Kris' Roxanne.

Miles even made a similar reference to Kris as her "mother" in a February 2021 post expressing her gratitude and love for the "Queen of All Media."

