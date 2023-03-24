Lotlot de Leon finally meets biological father

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lotlot de Leon has reunited with her biological father in time for her 52nd birthday last month.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lotlot admitted that she knew that she was adopted by Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon.

“Didn’t know what it meant before until my mom sat with me one day and explained. She said the difference between me and Ian was that my brother came from her stomach, I was a gift from above. (Mom pointing at mama Mary the statue.),” she said.

“Cried for hours after that. Not because I didn’t know who my real parents were but because I wanted to be like Ian too, na galing din sa stomach nya because I love my mom so much gusto ko totoong anak din nila ako ni dad,” she added.

Lotlot said that she never felt hate for her biological parents but she’s curious about them.

“And (to be honest) I prayed to meet them one day. Gusto ko din sila makilala. Fast forward to many years. Out of luck or destiny I was at the municipal hall of Olongapo and someone passing by said.. 'Lot nung baby ka, sa amin ka nakatira.' Since sa Olongapo nga ako pinanganak. Sabe ko suntok sa buwan I’ll ask kung may alam sila sa totoong tatay ko. I was able to speak to someone who accommodated me and since alam ko na name ng father ko I gave the details of the information I had. Few days after that I was sent his full name, the name of his wife and daughter.. my ate!” she said.

“Searched online. Got an e-mail address. In my head that time, try lang naman.. kung hindi nya ako sagutin.. okay lang. Hindi ko na nilagay sa isip ko that he would. I wrote.. ‘Hi Mr. Olson, my name is Lot de Leon, my biological moms name is Eva Rodriguez.. are you my father?’ Something like that, then he replied and said, ‘Yes, I know who you are.’ ‘I’ve always known about you I carried you in my arms when you were born.’ My jaw dropped & the rest is history,” she added.

Lotlot said that she’s grateful to finally meet her father.

“Each of us have a story. Marami din tayong plano sa buhay. Pero ang plano pa din ni Papa God ang mangingibabaw,” she said.

“So here I am standing side by side with my Papa and I’m grateful in many ways. Forgiveness, humility and prayers goes a long way. If not for the decisions they made.. the time they made it. I wouldn’t have the people I love most in my life too now. Looking at the glass half full with gratitude. Always,” she added.

