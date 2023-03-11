Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee is out of the hospital after more than a month in the ICU for pneumonia. He will resume chemotherapy for his lymphoma.

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda shared that his bandmate Gab Chee Kee is finally out of the hospital after more than a month in the ICU for pneumonia.

Miranda shared the good news and thanked their followers and supporters who have helped Gab in any way they can.

Their friends from the music industry and even their band held auctions of some of their items, including memorabilia from their music videos, to help finance Gab's medical expenses.

"After 2 months in the hospital due to pneumonia (more than a month dun, intubated sa ICU), and after several major and minor operations dealing with complications brought about by his condition, sa wakas...pina-uwi na si Gab sa bahay nila," Chito wrote on Instagram.

"Dahil sa tulong ninyo, he survived. Maraming maraming salamat talaga!!!" he added.

Chito said it was through the efforts of those who joined the auction, their friends and supporters that Gab was able to get the best medical attention. Gab will now continue with his chemotherapy.

The Parokya ni Edgar guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma last year.

"We will win this battle. Many years from now, when me and my bandmates are old and gray, babalik balikan namin nila Gab yung kwento about how he fought and survived cancer, and how everyone helped out...and it will always be one hell of an inspirational story," Chito ended his post.

