Boss Toyo successfully bids on Parokya ni Edgar memorabilia; Gab Chee Kee out of ICU

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 3:21pm
Boss Toyo successfully bids on Parokya ni Edgar memorabilia; Gab Chee Kee out of ICU
Chito Miranda said that the polo was bought for P150,000 while the puppets were bought for P85,000.
Chito Miranda via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —  Rapper and "Pinoy Pawnstars" host Boss Toyo won the bidding of Chito Miranda's "Bagsakan" polo and "Halina sa Parokya" puppets for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

On Chito's Facebook account, the Parokya ni Edgar vocalist said that the polo and puppets were bought for P150,000 and P85,000, respectively. 

"Salamat kay Boss Toyo ng Pinoy Pawnstars," Chito wrote. 

"Siya yung nakakuha ng polo na ginamit ko sa music video ng 'Bagsakan,' and 'yung puppets na ginamit namin sa album cover ng 'Halina sa Parokya,'" he added. 

Chito said that Boss Toyo also bought Gloc 9's "Bagsakan" polo as he gave an update on Gab's condition. 

"Napakalaking tulong nito kay Gab," he said.

"Update kay Gab: Nakalabas na siya sa ICU pero the fight is far from over kasi now we have to deal with the real enemy...his Lymphoma, and with everyone's help, pramis, kayang-kaya yaaan!!! Lalaban tayo, Gab," he added. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Boss Toyo said he wanted to help Gab in his own way. 

"Binili ko 'yon dahil sa pagmamahal ko at paniniwala sa mga local celebrities. Gusto kong makatulong ako kay Gab," Boss Toyo said. 

"At isa pa, parte ng kasaysayan ng OPM 'yung polo na 'yon at puppet kasi Parokya ni Edgar 'yon e. Isa sa mga pinakasikat, maimpluwensyang banda sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas," he added. 

Meanwhile, Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms, Mayonnaise and Urbandub will join forces to deliver the grandest rock concert in the country this year at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds tomorrow. 

Dubbed Bobapalooza, the concert will also feature Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova and one surprise artist.

RELATED: Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert
 

