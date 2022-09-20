'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look

MANILA, Philippines — Internet users were all surprised to see singer Moira dela Torre's new look post-breakup from husband Jason Hernandez.

Moira took to her Facebook page on Monday, September 19, to post her photos wearing a glittery silver dress in sultry poses.

More than 300,000 netizens loved her post as of this writing, with many comments saying they love the singer and judge of "Idol Philippines."

"Moi, I love you in any shape or shade. You've always been beautiful to me," one fan wrote.

Another wished her good health. "Hope your mental health is doing good, Moi. Very pretty!"

"Nagmahal .... nasaktan .... Nagpaganda... Love you miss Moira," said another.

One fan expressed his admiration for the singer by quipping she can step on him. "Tapákan mo 'ko, Moiraa," he wrote.

???? Moira Dela Torre pic.twitter.com/iWvl8bQQWj — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) September 20, 2022

The public reaction to Moira's new look comes months after she and her estranged husband, singer-songwriter Jason Marvin Hernandez, announced that they have separated after being married for three years.

The couple announced their split last May, with Hernandez confessing to being "unfaithful" to Moira.

Hernandez released "Ako Nalang" last week, which several fans speculate is a song about Moira.

