Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano celebrate Peanut's 2nd month

Health And Family

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 6:17pm
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola celebrated their daughter Isabella Rose's 2nd month. 

In her Instagram account, Jessy posted a photo of little Isabelle beside the flowers curved as number 2. 

“Happy 2 months to our Isabella Rose! Pagbigyan sa kaartehan ni mama," she captioned the post.

"Waaaah! Don’t grow up too fast my little one. I can’t believe 2 months went by so quickly,” she added. 

For his part, Luis also posted photos of their daughter. 

"Happy 2nd month to the little Peanut who owns our heart," he captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrities such as Lea Salonga, Dianna Zubiri, and Darla Sauler, to name a few, commented on Luis' post. 

"So guapa!!! My gosh, Luis, she looks like you!!!" Lea commented. 

Luis and Jessy welcomed their baby last December and shared the news of her birth on Instagram last January.

RELATED: 'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie

