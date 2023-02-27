‘Mag-aartista ‘to!’: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first baby named Isabella Rose.

MANILA, Philippines — “Heaven!”

That was how “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos described being a first-time grandmother to the first baby of her son Luis Manzano and daughter-in-law Jessy Mendiola.

“Matagal kong hinintay ito, ang magka-apo!” Vilma declared at a media conference earlier today launching her as the new brand ambassador for motorbike hailing app Angkas.

She said she could not wait to make more memories with baby Rosie or “Peanut.”

“Pero ma-two-two-months pa lang so hindi ko pa s’ya na-eenjoy pa talaga mag-momsie, or tumatakbo na, or umaarte na. So looking forward ako let’s say mga seven months, mag-one year old, nakita mong kereng-keng na.”

She also can’t wait to show Rosie more to the public. She has so far gave a preview of her “apo” in her vlog.

“Pinakita ko na, actually! Kaya lang ‘di pa s’ya gano nakaka-expose. Nasa bahay s’ya kahapon, dinala ni Lucky and ni Jessie. She’s very very pretty!”

Instead of “lola,” Vilma shared why Rosie would call her “momsie” instead: “Momsie kasi ang tawag sa’kin ng mga apo ko sa pamangkin.”

Although Rosie just turned two months old, Vilma can already see that she has the potential to become the next “Star for All Seasons.”

“Alam mo, maarte eh! Ma-posing nga. Sabi ko, ‘mag-aartista’ to! Very pretty girl! Looking forward! I’m so excited!”

RELATED: ‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta