^

Health And Family

‘Mag-aartista ‘to!’: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 5:14pm
âMag-aartista âto!â: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first baby named Isabella Rose.
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — “Heaven!”

That was how “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos described being a first-time grandmother to the first baby of her son Luis Manzano and daughter-in-law Jessy Mendiola.

“Matagal kong hinintay ito, ang magka-apo!” Vilma declared at a media conference earlier today launching her as the new brand ambassador for motorbike hailing app Angkas.

She said she could not wait to make more memories with baby Rosie or “Peanut.”

“Pero ma-two-two-months pa lang so hindi ko pa s’ya na-eenjoy pa talaga mag-momsie, or tumatakbo na, or umaarte na. So looking forward ako let’s say mga seven months, mag-one year old, nakita mong kereng-keng na.”

She also can’t wait to show Rosie more to the public. She has so far gave a preview of her “apo” in her vlog.

“Pinakita ko na, actually! Kaya lang ‘di pa s’ya gano nakaka-expose. Nasa bahay s’ya kahapon, dinala ni Lucky and ni Jessie. She’s very very pretty!”

Instead of “lola,” Vilma shared why Rosie would call her “momsie” instead: “Momsie kasi ang tawag sa’kin ng mga apo ko sa pamangkin.”

Although Rosie just turned two months old, Vilma can already see that she has the potential to become the next “Star for All Seasons.”

“Alam mo, maarte eh! Ma-posing nga. Sabi ko, ‘mag-aartista’ to! Very pretty girl! Looking forward! I’m so excited!”

RELATED: ‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Is your music making you deaf? Here are tips on how to avoid it
1 day ago

Is your music making you deaf? Here are tips on how to avoid it

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
When you listen to music for hours on full blast through ear buds plugged to your smart phone, you are guilty of hurting your...
Health And Family
fbtw
WHO concerned about bird flu after girl's father tests positive
2 days ago

WHO concerned about bird flu after girl's father tests positive

By Daniel Lawler | 2 days ago
The World Health Organization expressed concern about bird flu on Friday after the father of a 11-year-old Cambodian girl...
Health And Family
fbtw
Love never gets old: Sweden's senior citizens get sex life boost
3 days ago

Love never gets old: Sweden's senior citizens get sex life boost

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Seniors at the Lindgarden facility in the southern village of Broby are offered an informal discussion on intimacy and d...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kris Aquino has one less disease &mdash; Lolit Solis
3 days ago

Kris Aquino has one less disease — Lolit Solis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Since the middle of 2022, Kris has been in the United States looking for treatment as she is suffering from several autoimmune...
Health And Family
fbtw
'I'll be there to fight your battles': Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark 2nd wedding anniversary
4 days ago

'I'll be there to fight your battles': Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark 2nd wedding anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola celebrated their second wedding anniversary by exchanging sweet words about...
Health And Family
fbtw
Severe form of mpox identified in advanced HIV cases &mdash; study
5 days ago

Severe form of mpox identified in advanced HIV cases — study

5 days ago
Researchers said Tuesday they have identified a particularly severe form of mpox in people with advanced HIV which had a death...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with