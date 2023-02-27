‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — After over 60 years in showbiz, “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos has recently joined the vlogging trend and posted her first YouTube vlog seven months ago.

Now that “Ate Vi” has almost half a million subscribers and following a successful collaboration with socialite Small Laude that garnered 1.6 million views, she announced earlier today her new vlog collaborator: “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta.

"Ang isang looking forward ako na si Sharon. Ito 'yung mga looking forward ako na magco-collab kami, and then, Edgar Mortiz. Para naman sa mga titos and titas! So ito 'yung mga looking forward ako na mga content ko, 'yung may mga ka-collab na, para makasama ko naman 'yung mga colleagues ko sa industry," Vilma professed at a media conference earlier today launching her as the new brand ambassador for motorbike hailing app Angkas.

“Hindi ko naman alam na magiging vlogger ako,” she enthused. “Wala na eh, hindi na natin malalabanan ang social media. And that time na dinaanan natin ‘yung pandemic, na wala tayong ginagawa, and that was the time my son, Lucky, and Jessy, stayed in my home, in our home, and d’un ako naturuan ng vlogging."

She said her son Luis Manzano and daughter-in-law Jessy Mendiola also taught her to plan her content based on her everyday life.

“Tinuturuan lang nila ako like mga everyday na happenings mo sa buhay or kung meron kang special occasion na pupuntahan and you want to share.”

“I’m enjoying it!” she said of her vlogging experience so far. “Kasi kahit na nagkaro’n tayo ng pandemic, hindi ka naging ganu’n ka–visible, through vlogging, nagkaro’n ka ulit ng kumikasyon sa mga kaibigan at sa mga fans. Kasi kapag nag-gawa ako ng vlog, may mga comments, so nakakarinig naman ako ng mga kumento sa kanila, so I felt na close na naman ako ulit.”

Nonetheless, Ate Vi admitted she is still continuing to adjust to her newfound passion and medium.

“Kaya lang sumusobra ako ‘pag minsan,” she said. “Kasi akala ko nasa television ako minsan... Minsan ang vlog ko, sa content ko, tumatagal ng one hour. Iiwanan ka pala ng audience mo kapag ka-gan’un!”

She said the vlogs that work for her are those that are “raw” and show her authenticity.

Apart from Sharon, Vilma received a suggestion to vlog riding Angkas, which she joyfully welcomed since she has been fondly riding with her husband, former senator and current Batangas congressman Ralph Recto, who is also a big bike rider.

“Sanay ako sa motorsiklo. Sinusundo pa’ko sa show ko nu’ng araw. Naka-gown pa’ko. Aandar kami. Nakatingin sa’kin lahat d’un sa bus. Sino ‘tong naka-gown na ito? Wala pang helmet-helmet nu’n. So sanay talaga ako kasi talagang rider si Ralph.”

When asked if she also would like to collaborate with "Superstar" Nora Aunor, Vilma said: "Why not? Meron din s'ya!"

"So ang point ko lang, baka mas lalabas na'ko kasi mas safe na rin ang environment natin sa COVID eh. Kaya hindi ako nagcocollab before kasi talagang natakot ako kasi nagkaro'n ako ng long COVID. 'Di naging pleasant 'yun sa'kin."

