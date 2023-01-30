â€˜Super worth itâ€™: Kris Aquino bedridden but happy after Disneyland tour with Josh, Bimby

‘Super worth it’: Kris Aquino bedridden but happy after Disneyland tour with Josh, Bimby

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino recently took some time off her therapy for several autoimmune diseases to spend time with her sons, Josh and Bimby, in Disneyland California.

In her Instagram account, Kris shared a video of their trip, revealing in the caption that she finally fulfilled her promise to her “panganay” Josh.

“Promise fulfilled… Because I gave Kuya Josh my word,” she wrote in the caption.

In her video, Kris can be seen braving the winter cold, and even collapsing a little, as she was laughing and walking while holding hands inside the theme park with her boys. She was also shown enjoying the park’s different rides and attractions.



In between the clips, Kris shared her thoughts about the tour and also photos of her bruises and other allergic reactions after the trip.

“I feel like you are the reward for everything I did right in my life,” she started with a Tumblr quote in her video, referring to her kids.

“My heart belongs to my boys,” she shared another quote in the video honoring her children, followed by “I didn’t give you the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you.”

In her post’s comments section, a fan wrote, “Love love love always Ms. @krisaquino,” to which Kris replied with an update to her health after the tour.

“Bedridden now BUT kuya kept saying ‘thank you mama’… super worth it to give him this memory,” she said.

According to her, “My checkup is in a few days, I don’t know if my doctors will immediately start me on my immunosuppressant therapy.”

She then ended with another comment with a plea.

“P.S. Please keep praying.”

The “Queen of All Media” has been in the United States for almost a year now to seek therapy for her five autoimmune diseases, with a possibility for a sixth, she said in a recent birthday post for her late mom President Corazon “Cory” Aquino.

