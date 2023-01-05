'Naubos ako': Pia Wurtzbach opens up about burnout

Left photo shows Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach less than a month before the NYC Marathon and right photo shows Pia holding her medal as an NYC Marathon finisher.

MANILA, Philippine — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Alonso admitted to experiencing burnout during the last few weeks of 2022, only letting off steam during the holiday season.

Pia posted on her Instagram account a photo of herself in the United Kingdom where she is currently spending time with her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey and his family.

In the post's caption, Pia expressed her gratitude of being able to "switch off" this holiday season to "focus on the art of doing nothing" which she very much needed.

"No plans. No itinerary. Just chilling. Not even answering messages or emails. Sometimes you need that. To 100% disconnect yourself from the grind," the former Miss Universe wrote.

Pia continued further by doubling down on the burnout she experienced after completing the 2022 New York Marathon by filling up her calander thinking it was the correct decision.

"That turned out to be the wrong move. Naubos ako, kumbaga. I tend to feel guilty for taking time for myself. It happens to a lot of us who love pouring ourselves into the things we love," Pia added, asking if others felt the same and how they recharged.

She ended her post saying wishing everyone had a promising beginning to 2023, and hoped that "those who wrote 'get healthy' in their goals / resolutions are still powering through."

This is not the first time that Pia has dealt with stress and mental exhaustion, having admitted to feeling imposter syndrome in the past and sought professional help.

