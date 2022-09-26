Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Nico Bolzico is about to have three beautiful ladies to protect and guide in his life as he revealed that he and wife Solenn Heussaff are expecting a baby girl.

In his Instagram post yesterday, the Argentinian businessman had the "boyfriend talk" with his second baby with the artist/actress.

"I know you're very young but you are my daughter and you need to have this conversation about boyfriends. Don't worry. I'll make it short," he began while Solenn was standing in front of him, her swollen belly at his eye level.



"You cannot have a boyfriend 'til you are 23 years old. Love you," Nico quipped and then kissed Solenn's baby bump.

Solenn shared Nico's cute video announcement on her Instagram Stories on the same day.

The couple announced they were expecting their second baby last July.

Both Nico and Solenn recently returned from overseas. The actress was in Paris, France in early September while her husband and firstborn, Tili, were vacationing with Nico's family in Argentina.

