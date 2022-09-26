^

Health And Family

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 9:50am
Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2
Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico with daughter Tili.
Solenn Heussaff via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Nico Bolzico is about to have three beautiful ladies to protect and guide in his life as he revealed that he and wife Solenn Heussaff are expecting a baby girl. 

In his Instagram post yesterday, the Argentinian businessman had the "boyfriend talk" with his second baby with the artist/actress. 

"I know you're very young but you are my daughter and you need to have this conversation about boyfriends. Don't worry. I'll make it short," he began while Solenn was standing in front of him, her swollen belly at his eye level. 
 
"You cannot have a boyfriend 'til you are 23 years old. Love you," Nico quipped and then kissed Solenn's baby bump. 

Solenn shared Nico's cute video announcement on her Instagram Stories on the same day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

The couple announced they were expecting their second baby last July. 

Both Nico and Solenn recently returned from overseas. The actress was in Paris, France in early September while her husband and firstborn, Tili, were vacationing with Nico's family in Argentina. 

RELATED: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2 

NICO BOLZICO

SOLENN HEUSSAFF
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Come what may': Megan Young, Mikael Daez open up about having kids
1 day ago

'Come what may': Megan Young, Mikael Daez open up about having kids

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are in no rush to grow their family, and in fact, are okay with having no children...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Dr. Taylor Swift will see you now': Music eases pain and more&nbsp;&mdash; studies, experts
2 days ago

'Dr. Taylor Swift will see you now': Music eases pain and more — studies, experts

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 days ago
So let the music play. It’s good for your body and soul.
Health And Family
fbtw
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex
3 days ago

Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Abstinence is not a problem at all for actress-host Drew Barrymore, after revealing that she can go for years without se...
Health And Family
fbtw
LG PuriCare AeroTower brings nature's pure breeze inside your home
3 days ago

LG PuriCare AeroTower brings nature's pure breeze inside your home

3 days ago
LG gave the first glimpse and a hands-on product demo of the AeroTower to select members of the media.
Health And Family
fbtw
'May forever': Aubrey Miles shares how Troy Montero expresses love all these years
5 days ago

'May forever': Aubrey Miles shares how Troy Montero expresses love all these years

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran,Maan D' Asis Pamaran,Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 5 days ago
"When we were starting out, we wanted a name that has never been used before, unlike 'darling', 'love' and 'baby'," Troy...
Health And Family
fbtw
Globe steps up advocacies vs online bullying to protect Filipino children
Sponsored
6 days ago

Globe steps up advocacies vs online bullying to protect Filipino children

6 days ago
Digital solutions platform Globe intensifies its commitment to online safety, enjoining the academe, mental health professionals,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with