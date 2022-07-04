Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

MANILA, Philippines — It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4.

The couple announced that they are expecting on their respective Instagram accounts. Made as a reel, Nico was seen sharing that he has a new "cool" X-ray app. He first scanned himself then panned the phone over to his wife Solenn.

They were both surprised to see a tiny figure in Solenn's abdomen.

"What?" they both exclaimed.

Celebrity friends and well-wishers flocked their respective feeds with congratulatory messages and heart-eye emojis.

Solenn and Nico are parents to Thylane, 2, born on the first day of January 2020.

RELATED: BabyBolz no. 2? Solenn Heussaff reveals plans, trivia about Anne Curtis' pregnancy