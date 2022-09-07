'The earlier the better': Dimples Romana gives Christmas shopping tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana shared tips on early Christmas grocery shopping.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the recent opening of Landers UP Town Center, Dimples said it’s important to shop early but look at the expiration date first.

“Ako, alam mo, pagdating sa Christmas shopping, the earlier the better, but we always need to watch out for expiration date. Kailangan tinitignan natin 'yan,” Dimples said.

“Grocery shopping naman kasi is really an ongoing things, something to relax us. 'Pag pumupunta ko sa grocery, parang nawawala 'yung mga iniisip kong problema kasi feeling ko I’m doing something for my family. Sa taas ng bilihin ngayon, what you want is to really to get your money’s worth,” she added.

In the same interview, Dimples said that she’s exhausted but happy now that she gave birth recently.

“Ngarag na ngarag but at the same time, I’m very happy. I am a mom of three now. I have a college student, a grade schooler and also a newborn, so medyo struggle but at the same time, very happy,” she shared.

Dimples was one of the celebrities who graced the opening of the new Landers 7th store in UP Town Center, along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

Former President of the Philippines and Senior Deputy Speaker of the House Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was the guest of honor, leading the grand unveiling of the newest Landers branch in the city. Joining PGMA in the opening rites were SoutheastAsia Retail Inc. Chairman Attorney Lowell Yu, and President Gwen Lim.

The exclusive opening celebration was graced by top celebrities who gamely trooped to UP Town Center to experience premium membership shopping in Quezon City. Apart from Dimples, among those spotted filling their shopping carts were power couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guiducelli, Jericho Rosales, Ruffa Gutierrez, Karla Estrada, Daniel Matsunaga, couple Camille Pratts-Yambao and John Yambao, JC De Vera, Marjorie Barretto with her children Leon and Dani Barretto, TV journalist couple Julius and Christine Bersola-Babao, Phoemela Baranda, Beauty Gonzalez, Jugs Jugeta and couple Chef Gino Gonzales and China Cojuangco.

