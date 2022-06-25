Hidilyn Diaz, Bernadette Sembrano among inspirational speakers at womenâ€™s conference

^

Hidilyn Diaz, Bernadette Sembrano among inspirational speakers at women’s conference

Tina Santiago-Rodriguez - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 4:24pm
This year’s Jewels Conference is set to inspire and encourage women from different stages of life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many changes to our lives, and we women have definitely not been spared. We have endured so many challenges, and a lot of us are still afraid of what is to come in the “new normal” that we all face now. 

So many of us have lost jobs, businesses, and—worst of all—loved ones. Many are still grieving over all these losses. Many still struggle to observe a sense of “normalcy” after more than two and a half years since the pandemic began.

As a woman of many “hats,” I also had to deal with numerous trials brought about by COVID. When it came to how I cared for my family, did my work, and served in our community, I had to pivot numerous times. Our whole family—from toddler to grandparents—was not spared by the virus. By the mercy of God, we survived, but so many of our friends did not. And I know I’m not alone. So many of us are still in grief, cycling through the different stages at different times.

I must admit: there are still times when I feel down and discouraged over all that we have lost, but it is the inspiration which I get from my faith and the people around me that pulls me through.

Speaking of inspiration, there is an international women’s conference coming up on July 2 that is set to provide just that: a day full of inspiring, empowering, and encouraging talks. The Jewels Conference is an event that seeks to empower women in their personal journey of balancing their roles, careers, relationships, and dreams. 

Jewels Conference 2022: RISE 

According to the conference organizers, this year’s conference theme, “RISE,” aims to “highlight a celebration of the Lord’s favor to comfort women, to crown them with beauty, to give messages of joy and songs of praise. To empower, to stand up and to stand out—this is what the Jewels Conference is all about. When the Jewels Conference was conceived, the heart of a woman was put in its core.”

Jewels Conference 2022: RISE will be a hybrid event, offering both on-site and online experiences for participants.

Counted among the plenary speakers at the RISE Jewels Conference are 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and award-winning news anchor and host Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo. Joining them are other women who are well-known in different faith circles such as Catholic influencer and multi-awarded book author Rissa Singson Kawpeng and bestselling author and writer Rosanne Romero. 

Hidilyn Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo are included in the line-up of plenary speakers for the 2022 Jewels Conference.

Other inspiring plenary speakers include Canva Philippines’ Social Media and Community Lead Gladys Lacorte-Franco, Feast worship singer and songwriter Veia Lim-Viñas, and Marriage, Family Life, and Theology of the Body advocate Rea Santos.

What’s in store for participants beyond the inspiring plenary sessions?

The conference will be a “hybrid” event with face-to-face “on-site” plenary sessions at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, and online “Masterclasses.” The “Masterclasses” will cover the various pressing needs of women especially during these challenging times. These will all be available at the Jewels Conference website. Bonus sessions will also be held on July 3, Sunday, where participants can join a Zoom room for a Q&A, and discuss the topics they wish to process further with selected class speakers. 

For those who cannot join the plenary sessions on-site at SMX, online access is also available. Also, those who are part of Jewels International will have a chance to gather at different venues in their respective regions. 

In addition to the plenary sessions and “Masterclasses,” there will also be a special message by lay preacher and bestselling author Bo Sanchez, “Reflection Rooms,” “Girl Talks” (small group discussions), “Afternoon Socials,” and empowering worship. 

Fill your love tank and share the love with women in need

Jewels Conference is all about #womenservingwomen. The conference beneficiaries are Grace to Be Born and Jeremiah Foundation.

What’s unique about this women’s conference is that participants will not only have the chance to get their love tanks filled, but they will also be able to share their blessings with women in need. This is because Jewels Conference supports two “Mercy Ministries” for women, namely Grace to Be Born, which helps pregnant women in crisis, and Jeremiah Foundation, a shelter for young girls who are sexual abuse survivors.

So if you’re a woman like me who needs or wants to be empowered to rise from whatever trials you’re facing now, or you just need a mega-dose of inspiration, come join us at the Jewels Conference. (I’ll actually be giving a Masterclass on “Helping Kids and Teens Grow in Faith.”) If you need more details, please feel free to contact me on Instagram @tinasrodriguez or e-mail me at [email protected]

BERNADETTE SEMBRANO-AGUINALDO

HIDILYN DIAZ
