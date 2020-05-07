Morning reflections with Bernadette and friends

This quarantine season is making a lot of us feel anxious and maybe, a little cranky and down. The disruption of our daily routine and that dreadful thought of paying the bills that have already piled up instantly result to those negative feelings. But psychological distress can only put one’s health at risk. And most probably when we feel out of control, we are disconnected from our faith or spiritual center. So, why not try beginning your lockdown day with prayers and reflection?

Every morning at 6 o’clock, Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo goes live on her Instagram account @bsaguinaldo and inspires her followers to see an “umagang kay ganda” in the midst of the vicious COVID-19 pandemic. She pleasantly reads the Gospel to her followers whom she calls her sunshine friends.

Together, they reflect (#wereflect) on the Word with Bernadette sharing stories that taught some life lessons. She even encourages her followers to send her an e-mail so they can share their thoughts on the day’s topic.

Reading through her #breflects is uplifting to the spirit. In one of her reflections, she wrote, ‘Work then not for the perishable food, but for the lasting food that gives eternal life. The Son of man will give it to you, for He is the one whom the Father has put His mark.’ We are in a survival, self-preservation mode because of the pandemic. Naturally, many of us may and could have reacted to save more for ourselves than give, but when someone INITIATES giving, it inspires KINDNESS and generosity. Yes, there can be enough for all! In all the KINDNESS that we are witnessing, let us all remember the GRACE that comes from the SPIRIT, that inspires us to do GOOD work. ALL for His Glory! Stay home, stay safe and stay joyful!!!

Recently, Bernadette went online with Bro. Bo Sanchez through his Facebook page Full Tank Live. Her insights on the current situation have inspired many to look at the brighter side of life rather than feeling the pain of what we are going through. Her work in the media allows Bernadette to see moments of grief and joy. She is out doing fieldwork countless times during the aftermath of calamities. The first-hand stories of people in those trying times, like the disaster caused by Typhoon Yolanda, inspired her to do morning reflections.

“I’ve seen out on field na whenever I see hopelessness and many times I’ve seen na akala ko in my impression is hopeless na and yet nakikita ko how inspiring people are because of prayer and because of their faith so in my heart I just knew that we really just have to pray hard so sabi ko sige tutal dati ko ng ginagawa ‘yung reflection every day, I’ll post it. I don’t have any other talent. I can’t sing. I want to sing but I’m not a singer, what can I do? Sabi ko, maybe I can read to them the readings for the day and that’s all I do,” she told Bro. Bo regarding the idea of doing morning reflection on IG Live.

Bernadette loves meeting people which she often does while at work and she’s thankful that people easily put a trust on her “because of that familiarity that they see us on TV, they easily open up to you so whenever they share experiences, it’s very raw — alam mong napakatotoo and in the context po of my work, I do cover public service efforts of the (Kapamilya) foundation so normally I go to places that are struck by calamities so I’ve seen so many people and they share their stories with me each time and I see their faith na minsan mapapaisip ka parang walang pag-asa like in Yolanda. It was really devastated and everybody started leaving. They wanted to flee and, in my heart sabi ko kung lahat aalis, sino ang maiiwan to pick up the pieces?

“But then again, there were so many people who went there from all over the world so I realized na kahit ikaw mismo mag-give up on yourself because you think it’s hopeless, merong taong mga anghel na darating para sumaklolo sa ‘yo. So that’s how inspiring my work is.”

She also admitted to having had experienced challenging moments but with the grace of God, Bernadette was able to succeed in dealing with her personal pains. The passing of her dad was among them. “Pinapagaan talaga ni God. It was full of joy I mean, painful but joyful basta when I try to understand where all this grace comes from, iniisip ko the many people who shared their lives with me because I experienced their faith. Grasya talaga ang lahat for us to overcome a lot. We have to acknowledge that really, alam mo ‘yung anghel tayo sa bawat isa without us knowing.”

She reminds everyone not to sulk in one corner during the time of misery. When there’s pain, one also has to see the other side and not limit the joyful moments of life. The death in the family is truly a painful episode yet Bernadette said that one way of honoring our loved ones is to continue living. The pain, she said, will always be there and you just live with it. “I learned last year na pag nami-miss mo (a departed loved one), acknowledge it and be glad you had good memories.”

As to the crisis we are facing, Bernadette is optimistic that our faith is bigger than our fears. No doubt, she had already seen people rose victorious from life’s troubles in her many years in the broadcast industry.

“One beautiful thing about faith is asking why. Whenever you ask why, it’s still a gesture of faith. It’s still an act of faith because you believe that someone will answer and I also realized that when I go to a place hit by calamity, I don’t have the answers but, of course, people kinda see hope because they see us bringing relief (goods) but more than that, alam mo lang na merong nakakarinig sa ‘yo. I know people are asking — even curious — anong mangyayari sa atin ngayon. I really don’t have the answers but what I know, it will be okay; more than okay.

“When this happened (COVID-19), I don’t know for some reason, I just felt na, hey, we have to pray together as a community and not just stay in our room in prayer. Alam mo, iba rin kasi ‘yung community ang nag-pre-pray, iba rin ‘yung quiet time.”

It’s a blessing, she added, to learn inspiring stories of people through her job. Even her 6 o’clock group never ceases to amaze her. She initially thought that she’s doing some kind of service by sharing and reading to her followers only to find out later that she, too, has been receiving a lot of blessings by reading all the e-mail messages they have been sending to her.

If she were to look back on her life and someone would ask what’s her biggest trial, what would it have been?

“’Yung last year because I had a miscarriage and Papa also passed away so that was hard — magkasunod. I really don’t know how I was able to gracefully accept that. Perhaps, because of my everyday reflection. Yes, it’s the reflection and the prayer every day. In the morning when I wake up, ‘yun talaga ‘yung nakatulong nang malaki and I am surrounded by good people,” she answered.