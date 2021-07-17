Kyla suffers miscarriage for third time

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Kyla revealed that she suffered a miscarriage for the third time.

In her Instagram account, Kyla posted a black and white photo of her showing her baby bump with her son Toby.

“My heart is broken in levels deeper than you may ever have imagined. Our little angel, please watch over me, your Daddy, and Kuya Toby,” Kyla wrote in the caption.

“Send our hugs and kisses to your 2 siblings in heaven. We love you, our Millie,” she added.

Kyla’s co-singers sent their prayers and support to the singer.

"Sis, I love you. So, so sorry to hear this," Rachelle Ann Go said.

"Love you, Kyla. Sending all my love," Karylle said.

"Sorry to hear that, Ky. Praying for you and your family," Mark Bautista added.

Kyla and her husband Rich Alvarez welcomed their first son in 2013. She suffered two miscarriages in 2018.