'Anti-vaxxer finally cooperates': Angel Locsin's parents get COVID-19 jab
Actress Angel Locsin with dad Angelo
Angel Locsin via Instagram

'Anti-vaxxer finally cooperates': Angel Locsin's parents get COVID-19 jab

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin’s parents, Angelo and Emma Colmenares, have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine. 

In her Instagram account, Angel said she’s happy that her “anti-vaxxer” parents finally copperated and got vaccinated. 

“The ‘anti-vaxxer; finally cooperates. The mother and the father received their first dose of Covid vaccine today!” Angel wrote. 

“Good ‘jab!’” she added. 

A resident of Taguig, Angel thanked the city’s local government and health workers for assisting her parents. 

“Salamat @ilovetaguigcity & Taguig health workers,” she said. 

Angel was known as one of most vocal and hardworking celebrities in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Pasig Mayor VIco Sotto thanked her and Anne Curtis for their P1-million donation to the city. 

"Dinonate nila ito walang fanfare, walang media. Ni hindi nga kami nagkita. Iniwan lang nila 'yung tseke," Vico said. 

The young mayor said that the donation from Angel and Anne will be used to buy more COVID-19 vaccines. 

Angel and Anne earlier raised P6 million through a celebrity auctions and donated it to the Philippine Red Cross and five local governments including Pasig City.

RELATED: Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig

