Leo Martinez shares actors' method to fight depression
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Leo Martinez revealed that he loves lock-in tapings because everyone is professional and because artists are not late.

During the recent virtual press conference of GMA’s “Owe My Love,” Leo said lock-in tapings make artists closer to each other so they don't have a reason to be late on set.

“Wala ka nang hihintaying mga matra-traffic kaya mas masaya, mas mabilis ang trabaho. Magkakasama na kami and add to that the fact that we have learned to live with a community,” Leo said.

The veteran actor also shared an acting method to fight depression during the ongoing pandemic.

“Sa tunay na buhay kasi, I teach acting. Ang title ng aking acting course is No Acting Please. Ito po ay sistema ni (American actor) Eric Morris. Ang natutunan ko po rito na ina-apply ko sa buhay ko ay mayroon kaming sinasabi na ‘yung acting is feeling, not thinking,” he told Philstar.com during the virtual press conference.

“You have to express everything that you feel because unexpressed feelings become toxins in your body. ‘Yung mga hindi mo na-eexpress, ‘yan ang mga nagiging cause ng cancer, sakit sa puso, ng high-blood pressure, lahat ng mga ‘yan, kasi hindi mo na-eexpress ‘yung mga nararamdaman mo, nagiging toxin ‘yan, nahahawahan ‘yung katawan mo."

He then urged everyone to not be ashamed to express oneself.

“So, ‘yun ‘yung secret na kailangan nating gawin every day, take time to express your feelings… Kung nalulungkot ka, umiyak ka, kung natutuwa ka, tumawa ka. Kung napapa-ibig ka, umibig ka. Kung masakit ang puson mo, gawan mo ng paraan,” he advised.

“Once you express your feelings, kahit ‘yung mga estudyante (ng acting class), ang feedback nila, ‘Ay, gumaan ang pakiramdam ko."

Leo said that while he is turning 76 next month, he has been generally healthy.

“Hindi po ako na-oospital, nagkakasakit and it’s because part of that, I always express what I feel."

Leo plays Lolo Badong in “Owe My Love,” a timely show about the value of true love now airing on GMA Telebabad weeknights at 9:35 p.m.

RELATED: Don't forget seniors: Leo Martinez asks gov't help for senior citizens battling pandemic

