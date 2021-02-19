CHINESE NEW YEAR
Don't forget seniors: Leo Martinez asks gov't help for senior citizens battling pandemic
Leo Martinez
ABS-CBN/Released

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Leo Martinez pleaded the government to have plans for senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference for GMA’s “Owe My Love,” Leo said the teleserye is among the very few that tackles the problems and concerns of senior citizens.

“Kokonti po ang shows na may mga senior citizen. Itong show na ito, nagpapakita din ng mga problema at concerns ng mga senior citizens na kailangan pagtuunan na rin natin ng pansin," said Leon, whose character is "ulyanin" or has dementia. 

He asked government for more programs for senior citizens like him.

“Mayroon po silang pangangailangan na iba at mayroon din silang concerns na iba. Sana na ituro din ng show na ito na ang mga senior citizens natin para rin 'yang mga kabataan. Dapat may ginagawang mga programa para sa kanila,” pleaded the actor, who will turn 76 next month.

As of press time, the government doesn’t allow senior citizens and the youth aged 15 years old and below to go outside for safety precautions.

In "Owe My Love," Leo plays the character of Lolo Badong, Benjamin Alves' grandfather. Lolo Badong taught Dr. Migs (Alves) the value of hard work and saving money. But now that Lolo Badong suffers from middle-stage dementia, Migs is desperate to delay the effects of the disease and of forever losing his only family.

RELATED: WATCH: What you need to know about Dementia

