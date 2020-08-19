Anxiety? Psychology major Liza Soberano shares mental health tipsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from the pandemic and lockdown, ABS-CBN’s shutdown also took its toll on the mental health of actress Liza Soberano.

“Since the beginning of the quarantine, I was paying so much attention to it (ABS-CBN's franchise renewal) that I started getting anxiety and getting upset that I absolutely have no control over,” the star confessed in a recent interview with Philstar.com and other media outlets following her launch as new Nivea endorser.

Besides losing projects due to her home network’s franchise denial, Liza cannot reopen her spa business due to lockdown restrictions.

“Sadly, I haven’t able to open up Hope Wellness. It’s still tough for us. We're still thinking of ways to be there for our loyal customers,” she shared.

“We were really planning to go back to operating with all the safety protocols and thinking of ways to promote a safe environment for our clients.”

Apart from baking, what keeps her sane during the ongoing pandemic is going back to school.

“Being a Psychology student helps me address what’s going on inside and what I feel about things,” enthused Liza, who began taking up Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Southville International School and Colleges last 2018.

As a Psychology student, here are what she learned from her course so far that she wants to share to anyone similarly dealing with anxiety.

Take it day by day

“Take it day by day. Right now, there are many crises that we’re facing and I feel that we all need a time out and just reset our minds, hearts and emotions,” Liza advised.

Don’t be afraid to speak up but choose your battles

“I’m the type of person who really fights for what I believe in and I decided to make a choice to stand up for what I believe in as well. Before, I wasn’t that vocal just because I was scared of what people are going to say,” said the actress who had been vocal in fighting for her network’s franchise.

“I guess I gathered the confidence from other people I love and other women I admire like Ate Angel Locsin, Ate Bea Alonzo. When I saw them fight, it encouraged me to fight.”

Nonetheless, Liza clarified that while it is important to speak one’s mind to let go of what’s brewing inside, she stressed that one should think first and not just post anything on social media by impulse.

“I realized that I have to choose my battles and what I’m really trying to win,” she said.

“The way that I fight is through emotions, I guess. It could also be a bad way, so it’s better to weigh things out before speaking… I really think of what I say because I know my words can impact a lot of people… I also make sure to keep an eye on the younger women, the younger generation, so I can inspire in a good way.”

Nowadays, she uses her voice to fight for children’s rights.

“I don’t know everything about the world, none of us do. But I try to understand as much as I can about the situation we’re facing and I’m trying my best to figure out what my true opinion is about it… It’s important to set aside your biases and re-educate yourself to really get into your core. Think for yourself.”

Have a social media break

Although social media has been a powerful platform especially for celebrities with a big following like Liza, the star makes sure to also rest from it from time to time.

“What I’ve been trying these past few days is I’m trying to take some time off from social media. I’d love to educate but at the same time, I’d like to keep my mental upkeep and you can only do that by really focusing on things that make you happy at the same time. So, it’s important to take a break in between but still educate yourself.”

Help yourself first before helping others

Should you find yourself overwhelmed with problems, Liza suggested taking a pause to pamper and appreciate one’s self.

“If I’m going to spend time thinking about a lot of things, I should first take that time by taking care of myself because it’s when I’m whole and complete that I can help others,” she enthused.

“It’s important to have a balanced lifestyle by taking the right food, drinking a lot of water, getting enough sleep and even exercise.”

Even if she is just at home most of the time, she makes sure to still take care of her skin.

“And it’s important that you don’t do it like a chore. Do it naturally, don’t be lazy to do it,” she urged.

“Since we’ve been using a lot of alcohol lately, you can see how dry and damaged your skin and that’s why I go for skin-caring products because these can effectively care for my skin without drying it. Honestly, I take care of my skin a lot more now than I used to mostly because I also see a lot of people doing it online, too. So, when I wake up in the morning, I wash my face. Sometimes I don’t wash my face pa nga. I just use Nivea Micellar cleanser because my skin gets really dry easily. The Micellar cleanser doesn’t strip away the natural oils that my skin needs.”

Liza also drinks a lot of water and eat more fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants since antioxidants can help reduce stress.

Have good a support system

Most importantly, Liza said it is important to seek counsel to prevent anxiety.

“It’s also taught to us in Psychology that we’re not allowed to counsel people we really know because we can’t set aside our biases and our beliefs and/or how we perceive them, so it’s better to consult a stranger,” she said.

As such, according to her, she could be very biased in assessing boyfriend Enrique Gil.

“I still consult him in a friendly manner, but not as a professional!”

