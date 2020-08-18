Ogie Diaz confirms LizQuen got offers from GMA, TV5, Viva

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that GMA7, TV5 and Viva expressed their interest to have Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil on their roster of stars.

In his YouTube channel, Ogie said in his latest video blog that they will consider the offer once ABS-CBN fails to give LizQuen a project.

“GMA expressed their interest. TV5 also and 'yung Viva. Nagbigay sila ng kanilang interes. This is a good problem for us pero siyempre priority muna namin ang ABS-CBN,” Ogie said.

“Kapag wala talagang maibigay na ang ABS-CBN at in-allow naman silang lumipad sa ibang bakuran, doon pa lang kami magko-consider. Pero at least napakagandang problema nito para sa amin. Actually hindi ito problema. Isang ano lang ito, isipin,” he added.

Ogie, however, said that the Kapamilya network has no plans of letting the love team go.

"Actually, ang LizQuen ay isa sa mga hindi binibitawan ng ABS-CBN. As per Tita Cory Vidanes, nung nakausap ko, gumagawa naman daw sila ng paraan kung paano maitatawid 'yung mga love teams na pinoprotektahan nila at sinesecure talaga nila. Alam naman natin ang KathNiel, nandiyan iyan. Ang LizQuen andyan din,” he said.

Ogie also confirmed that LizQuen have an upcoming movie with Star Cinema that will reunite them with blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“One time last week, merong pinitch sa aming movie si Inang Olive (Lamasan) sa Star Cinema. Excited 'yung dalawa na gawin 'yung movie provided kailangan mag-flatten 'yung curve ng pandemya,” he said.

Ogie earlier confirmed the news via a tweet by ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe.

"Ogie Diaz confirmed that Liza Soberano is doing a movie with Enrique Gil under Star Cinema. Cathy Garcia Molina will be directing the movie," MJ wrote.

"Diaz said that they would just like to wait for the cases of COVID-19 to flatten before they begin filming. Quen and Liza liked the pitch," he added.

Liza and Enrique, popularly known as LizQuen, last teamed up for the movie "Alone Together" directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Their last series together, "Make It With You," was cut short due to the pandemic.

LizQuen and Cathy's last movie project together was the 2017 film "My Ex and Whys." The film earned P400 million worldwide.