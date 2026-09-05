Google offers 1-year free AI Plus for college students

Students will be able to get access to Google's full suite of tools powered by artificial intelligence designed to help them study smarter, stay organized, and tackle coursework with ease.

MANILA, Philippines — Google is offering eligible college and university students around the Philippines a full year of its AI Plus subscription plan for free.

Students will be able to get access to the search engine's full suite of tools powered by artificial intelligence, designed to help them study smarter, stay organized and tackle coursework with ease.

A highlight of the plan is Study Notebooks, a study tool capable of creating clear, manageable lessons from overwhelming assignments.

Gemini, the search engine's AI chatbot, can create a step-by-step study plan after students upload class materials like their syllabus, slide decks and reading packets.

The tool can also create learning guides, build custom practice tests, track learning progress, and automatically add exam dates and project deadlines directly to the Calendar feature.

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Other academic tools that come with the complimentary subscription are direct access to the search engine's Gemini Omni model, interactive 3D visualizations, a personalized morning Daily Brief and Gemini Live.

Each subscription comes with 400 gigabytes of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos for the entire year.

Students need only to visit Google's student hub on a browser or through the Gemini app using their Google account and verify their active enrollment at an eligible Philippine institution.

Eligible students can claim the offering until the year ends. A valid payment method activates the 12 months of free access, with zero charges applied during the promotional year and the freedom to cancel at any time.

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