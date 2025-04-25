Sarah G is the face of newly launched Tecno Camon 40 series

No more missed moments for the popstar royalty and Filipinos. FlashSnap every moment perfectly!

MANILA, Philippines — Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO launched the new CAMON 40 Series—its latest flagship imaging product and most advanced AI smartphone ever—with popstar royalty and FIlipino icon Sarah Geronimo as brand ambassador.

The three models, CAMON 40 Premier 5G, CAMON 40 Pro 5G and CAMON 40, are equipped with cutting-edge AI imaging technology and practical AI features, delivering industry-leading performance and enhanced experiences in imaging, creativity and efficiency for users worldwide.

“Sarah Geronimo and TECNO CAMON 40 Series are a perfect match. Her star power, relatability and ability to inspire millions of Filipinos align with TECNO’s passion to bring innovative smartphones to Filipinos so they can embrace and capture life’s best moments. With the TECNO CAMON 40 Series, even hard to catch, motion filled moments can be captured with sharp focus and clarity,” Nana Chen, TECNO Region marketing director, said.

“I love the TECNO CAMON 40 Series because I can now take tons of photos of my fur baby. We share fun times playing, running around and hugging. Sometimes everything is just a blur. I’m excited to take more photos of my dog using TECNO CAMON 40,” Sarah said.

“Our team also can’t wait to take FlashSnaps during my performance. We can share more photos with my followers. I can share more perfect moments with them,” she added.

With TECNO and Sarah's partnership, the CAMON 40 Series will not just give perfect snaps, but also bring Filipinos closer with their loved ones and favorite popstar-perfect moments, captured.

Ultimate snapshot photography

The CAMON 40 Series redefines mobile snap photography with the power of AI.

At its core, the AI-driven FlashSnap mode seamlessly integrates with a powerful camera and a handy One-Tap Button, allowing users to instantly capture life’s most vibrant moments.

The series leverages AI to revolutionize mobile photography through FlashSnap technology. With FlashSnap, AI optimizes camera startup and continuous shooting for instant captures, while AI-powered multi-frame processing reduces noise and enhances details for sharper images.

Additionally, the BestMoment AI algorithm intelligently analyzes motion patterns, automatically identifying and selecting the best frames to ensure precise captures in dynamic scenarios, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience.

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G’s 50MP Sony LYT-701 Ultra Night Camera collects over 56.25% more light than competitors and produces crystal-clear shots. A super-tuned shutter captures over 2600 times faster than the speed of a human blink for rapid action.

The CAMON 40 Series also comprehensively improves the overall imaging experience.

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a new 50MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephone Camera and a 50MP AF Front Camera and is capable of 4K 60fps Pre-ISP Ultra Night Video with independent imaging chip, while the whole series is equipped with all-new wide-angle cameras with 50MP eye-track selfie.

The CAMON 40 Pro 5G stands out with an exceptional camera score of 138 from DXOMARK, ranking No.1 in DXOMARK’s Global Photography Ranking Under $600 and the first smartphone of 2025 to receive DXOMARK’s Smart Choice Label.

TECNO’s most advanced AI smartphone

The CAMON 40 Series is TECNO’s most advanced AI smartphone to date, setting a new standard for AI-driven productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Through TECNO AI, the series introduces practical AI applications, offering smarter and more localized innovations for a seamless AI user interaction experience. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity Ultimate Processor, the CAMON 40 Series solidifies its position as TECNO’s most intelligent and capable lineup to date.

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G is the first to debut the premium MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI Processor, delivering an astounding 330% boost in AI performance.

The CAMON 40 Series redefines AI-driven communication with the world’s first phone with AI-Powered 360° AI Call Assistant.

This includes TECNO's pioneering Call Noise Cancellation, an exclusive industry-first innovation for enhanced clarity, along with Call Translation for real-time multi-language communication, Auto Answer to prevent users from missing important calls, and Call Summary for transcribing calls into text.

TECNO AI makes life more creative, convenient and efficient for global users

The AI Image Extender is also new for the CAMON 40 Series, letting users extend photos and restore details in complex scenes.

For easier editing, the series also features upgraded AI Eraser 2.0, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Perfect Face and AI Sharpness Plus, further elevating the creativity and clarity of images.

TECNO AI’s AI Efficiency tools enhance everyday productivity with features such as AI Writing for effortless content creation, Google-integrated Circle to Search for seamless online searching with just a swipe of a finger, and AI Translate, which offers the first real-time simultaneous translation with Bluetooth headphones on an Android device.

The series also features the Ella AI Assistant with One-Tap Screen Query and Ask Ella, enabling users to make calls, create schedules, identify images and text, navigate and perform various tasks, all while minimizing the need for manual input.

Engineered for strength and elegance

The CAMON 40 Series not only excels in intelligent features but also stands out with its robust and durable design, ensuring long-lasting reliability in any environment.

With IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G, and CAMON 40 Pro 5G are built to withstand extreme conditions, including hot-water exposure. Meanwhile, the CAMON 40 is IP66 certified, offering reliable water-splash resistance for everyday protection.

Equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the CAMON 40 Series (Premier 5G/Pro 5G/Pro) offers outstanding protection against the elements, from dusty sandstorms to high humidity or snowfall.

The whole series is SGS 5-Star Certified and features 360-degree Drop Resistance, providing superior protection against everyday impacts. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G and CAMON 40 Pro 5G also guarantee 72-month lag free performance with TÜV Rheinland certification.

The CAMON 40 Series features a strong yet stylish design

As well as durability, the series also reimagines classic CAMON design in a sleek and stylish upgrade. Retaining the classic Side-axis design, the series now features an elegant Swan-neck Curve adding a unique and sensory touch.

Offering users design choice, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a striking Space Ring camera with watch-grade 3D precision textures, emphasizing professional imaging capabilities.

When it comes to multimedia entertainment, the CAMON 40 Series delivers an immersive experience with its Ultra Bright AMOLED screen, Stereo Dual Speakers, and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games and music to life.

And the fun never has to end for long, thanks to the CAMON 40 Series’ powerful, long-lasting battery with a five-year durability and the huge storage of up to 256GB+12GB. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G stands out with its 5100mAh battery, supporting up to 70W Ultra Charge.

Availability, pre-order and exclusive perks

CAMON 40 is priced P9,999 while CAMON 40 Premier 5G is for P21,999, now available on all online platforms TikTok, Shopee and Lazada, and retail shops.

Priced at P12,999, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G 8+256 is on offer for P10,999 during the exclusive first sale on TikTok until April 30. First sale buyers will likewise receive limited edition CAMON premium gift sets which include Bluetooth speaker and power bank worth P1,999.

Until May 10, pre-order the CAMON 40 Pro 5G 8+256 and get P1,000 off the price plus 2,000 Boosted T-Spot points. The claiming period is from May 11 to 25.

Enjoy a P1,500 discount, as well as a Boosted T-SPOT points to 2,500 when you pre-order the CAMON 40 Pro 5G 12+256. Check this website to pre-order: https://wap.tspot.tecno.com/webApp/OrderPrePH?channel=SCAN_CODE_ON_SHOP

With a standard retail price of P14,999, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G 12+256 only costs P12,999 during its first sale on Shopee ongoing until April 30. Buyers will also receive limited edition CAMON premium gift sets.

CAMON 40 is available in glacier white and galaxy black colors. CAMON 40 Pro 5G is available in glacier white, galaxy black and emerald lake green colors. CAMON 40 Premier 5G is available in galaxy black and emerald lake green colors in Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release from TECNO is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.