Powerful, portable and AI-packed: 6 things we liked in the ASUS Zenbook A14Â 

Powerful, portable and AI-packed: 6 things we liked in the ASUS Zenbook A14

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is truly designed for the now—where work, play and creativity happen anywhere.

MANILA, Philippines — In this age, you never know when or where inspiration and productivity will hit. With work, creativity and entertainment becoming more mobile than ever, having a laptop that balances power and portability isn’t just a plus—it’s a must.

This is exactly why after having tried the new ASUS Zenbook A14, it’s safe to say that it is truly designed for the now—where work, play and creativity happen anywhere.

A laptop that keeps up effortlessly, the Zenbook 14 promises top-tier performance without weighing you down.

Sleek and compact, this AI laptop is designed for those who need seamless multitasking, smart features and uncompromised performance in a lightweight package.

Here are 6 things that stood out to us in our experience with the Zenbook A14:

1. Ultra-light and portable

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Airport waits made better with the ASUS Zenbook A14—ultralight, AI-powered, and always ready to go

The Zenbook A14 is one of the lightest AI laptops on the market, weighing just 899g—it feels as light as a chopping board.

Now, imagine the difference that makes. Whether you're a student carrying it between classes, a daily commuter juggling essentials, or a traveler packing light for an overseas trip, this laptop takes the weight off—literally.

No more worrying about bulky bags or limited hand-carry space, just effortless portability wherever you go.

2. Light but heavy on performance

Don’t let its slim profile fool you—the Zenbook A14 packs serious performance under the hood.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Series processor with 45 TOPS, it’s built to handle demanding tasks with ease.

With enough power to unleash the full potential of Copilot+, the A14 keeps up with your workflow without the usual hiccups—no overheating, no lag, just smooth, uninterrupted performance.

Whether you're multitasking, editing or running AI-driven applications, this laptop stays cool and responsive, so you can stay focused.

3. AI-enhanced productivity

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias With AI seamlessly integrated, the Zenbook A14 is designed to work the way you do—fast, intuitive and effortlessly smart.

This laptop isn’t just about being lightweight and powerful—it’s smart, too. In fact, the Zenbook A14 holds the title of the world's lightest Zenbook Copilot+ PC

For starters, Copilot+ PC takes AI integration to the next level, offering smarter assistance, faster processing, and enhanced efficiency for both work and creativity. With AI built into the Zenbook A14, you can get more done in less time, all while working smarter. Here’s how:

AI-powered assistance delivers relevant, summarized answers instantly

Natural search lets you find files just by describing or recalling details

Creative tools like AI Cocreator allow you to generate art, remove backgrounds, and use Generative Fill

Automatic live captions provide real-time subtitles for videos as you watch

And that’s just the beginning. With AI seamlessly integrated, the Zenbook A14 is designed to work the way you do—fast, intuitive and effortlessly smart.

4. Battery that keeps up with you

One of the biggest concerns with portable devices is battery life. This is not the case for the Zenbook A14.

With a 70Wh battery, this laptop can last up to 32 hours on a single charge, keeping you powered through work, travel and entertainment without constantly hunting for an outlet.

When we took it abroad, charging was barely a concern. With light use during the day and only powering it up at night, the battery easily kept up—proving that all-day (or even multi-day) endurance is more than just a promise.

When it comes to battery life, finding a laptop this light with such endurance is rare.

5. Slim and not compromising convenience

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias No dongles, no worries—the ASUS Zenbook A14 doesn’t skimp on ports.

Many ultra-thin laptops sacrifice essential features for the sake of portability—most often, it’s the ports that take the hit. But with the Zenbook A14, convenience isn’t compromised.

It comes equipped with all the must-have ports: two USB-C connectors on the left, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a mic/headphone jack, plus a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 on the right for added flexibility.

Whether you’re connecting peripherals, an external display, or charging on the go, you won’t need a dongle to get things done.

Beyond connectivity, the ErgoSense keyboard and large touchpad make long typing sessions more comfortable, with excellent key travel and feedback. The precision hinge design allows for effortless one-finger opening while preventing screen wobble. Plus, the smudge-resistant keyboard and enlarged touchpad with smart gesture support make navigation smoother and more intuitive.

6. Premium looks, quality build

We’ve talked a lot about how light the Zenbook A14 is, but its build quality deserves just as much attention.

With its sleek, minimalist design, this laptop is as stylish as it is functional. The tone-on-tone colors and nature-inspired materials give it a refined, elegant look that stands out without being flashy.

Beyond aesthetics, the Zenbook A14 is built with Ceraluminum™, ASUS’ cutting-edge material that’s anti-wear, anti-scratch, and smudge-resistant. The lid, keyboard frame, and base are all crafted from this durable yet lightweight material, offering the perfect balance of strength and portability.

Designed to withstand daily use while maintaining its premium feel, the Zenbook A14 isn’t just light—it’s built to last.

Verdict: Power, portability and AI smarts in a sleek package

The Zenbook A14 proves that you don’t have to choose between power and portability.

With its ultra-lightweight build, AI-driven performance, tough battery life and essential features intact, it’s a laptop designed for modern, on-the-go users as it delivers the efficiency and convenience needed to keep up with your lifestyle.

If you’re a traveler, student or simply anyone looking for a compact yet capable AI-powered laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance, this one is definitely worth considering.

Starting March, the ASUS Zenbook A14, in Zabriskie Beige and Iceland Gray, will be available for P65,995, bundled with ASUS’ highly regarded Service Package, which includes a 2-Year International Warranty and 1-Year Accidental Damage Protection.

Every purchase comes with a subscription to Microsoft Office 2024 plus one year of Microsoft 365 Basic access at no extra cost.

ASUS Zenbook A14 is available in ASUS stores and accredited partners. For more information, visit asus.com.ph.

