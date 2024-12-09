#PhilstarPicks: Innovative tech and gaming gifts for Christmas from ASUS

This holiday season, ASUS is stepping up the game with their innovative tech offerings, perfect for the gadget enthusiasts in your life.

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to finding the perfect Christmas gift, nothing beats the excitement of unwrapping the latest tech gadgets—especially when they come with exclusive perks!

As if that’s not enough, they’re sweetening the deal with e-vouchers from Sole Academy for ASUS laptops and handheld devices, as well as discounts and bundles for ROG Phones.

Here are some #PhilstarPicks from ASUS with its amazing perks:

1. ROG Phone 8 Pro

A gaming phone that's also a premium phone? Check out the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro combines gaming power with premium design. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 and advanced thermal tech, it delivers top-tier performance.

Grind your way into your favorite games with stunning visuals on the 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 2500 nits brightness, and capture pro-level shots with the 6-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer camera and 3x telephoto lens.

Comes with items worth over P6,000 including an Aeroactive Cooler X, 660 PUBG Mobile UC, and 1,000 Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Diamonds.

2. ROG Ally X

Enter your gaming era without hurting your wallet—and you can take it anywhere!

With the ROG Ally X, a true Windows 11 gaming device designed for immersive play. Bundled with three months of Xbox Game Pass, it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor, 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of storage for lightning-fast performance.

The Full HD 120Hz display with FreeSync™ Premium ensures smooth, vibrant visuals, even in fast-paced games

Starts at P56,995, ROG Ally X comes with P2,000 Sole Academy discount.

3. ASUS Zenbook Duo

Having gone hands-on with the Zenbook Duo (2024), we can say it’s one of the most exciting tech devices of the year.

Equipped with two 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz displays, this laptop offers an impressive 19.8-inch extended workspace, perfect for creative tasks, productivity, or seamless multitasking. It boasts a detachable full-size keyboard, built-in kickstand, and an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, ensuring outstanding performance.

Moreover, you can also harness the power of AI with this ASUS AI laptop!

At P129,995, the ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) includes a P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

4. ASUS Vivobook S 16

If you can’t get enough of the power of AI, this ASUS AI laptop is something to consider.

The Vivobook S 16 is the ideal laptop for students, combining powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processing with sleek, lightweight design.

Moreover, it offers top-tier performance with up to 50 TOPS NPU, boosting your productivity and unlocking exciting new AI features. With the dedicated Copilot key for instant access to AI tools, you’ll stay ahead of your studies.

At P 84,995, Vivobook S 16 includes a P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

5. ASUS Vivobook Go 15

To everyday users seeking an affordable, reliable and no-fuss laptop for work, school or casual entertainment. Vivobook Go 15 is a great pick.

Its lightweight design and ASUS NumberPad make it ideal for note-taking, managing spreadsheets or tackling productivity tasks on the go.

Whether you're writing reports, attending virtual classes, streaming content or browsing the web, the Vivobook Go 15 delivers dependable performance with features tailored for daily use.

At P20,995, Vivobook Go 15 includes a P2,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

6. ASUS Zenbook S 14

The Zenbook S 14 redefine innovation and style in one sophisticated package.

It combines elegance and cutting-edge AI in a sleek 1.1 cm-slim design. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor, it features a stunning 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, a premium Ceraluminum™ lid and immersive four-speaker audio.

At P109,995, ASUS Zenbook S 14 includes a P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

7. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

If your budget’s under P100K, the Zenbook 14 OLED is your sleek, ultra-portable partner for getting more done on the go.

With an extended battery life, powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, and Intel Arc™ graphics, it keeps you efficient and connected.

Enjoy vibrant visuals on the ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and rich sound from Super-linear speakers—all wrapped in an eco-friendly, stylish design.

Starting at 69,995, Zenbook 14 OLED comes with P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

8. TUF Gaming A14

The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is built for gamers who demand powerful performance in a lightweight package.

Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor with Ryzen™ AI and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is the perfect gaming laptop for those who want serious performance without breaking the bank.

It balances power and portability, making it great for gaming, school or work. Plus, its long battery life keeps you going all day, whether you're conquering virtual worlds or tackling daily tasks

At P104,995, TUF Gaming A14 comes with P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

9. ROG Zephyrus G14

Need a beast? The ROG Zephyrus G14 redefines portable power for gamers, professionals and creators.

Equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, it delivers exceptional gaming and creative capabilities on Windows 11 Home.

Moroever, its 3K 120Hz OLED ROG Nebula Display with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 ensures stunning visuals with unmatched clarity and speed—all housed in a premium, aluminum chassis.

Starts at P133,995, ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with P5,000 Sole Academy e-vouchers.

10. ROG Strix G16

The ROG Strix G16 delivers effortless gaming.

Powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU, it handles even the most demanding games and tasks with ease.

The stunning 16-inch QHD 240Hz ROG Nebula Display offers sharp visuals, a smooth refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for an immersive viewing experience.

Starts at P99,995, ROG Strix G16 comes with P3,000 Sole Academy discount.

Dibs on innovative tech and sleek kicks with ASUS Share 2024

ASUS continues its beloved Christmas tradition with the launch of ASUS Share 2024, this time with exclusive discounts from Sole Academy, a go-to boutique for premium sneakers and streetwear.

Celebrate the true Filipino holiday spirit by stepping into the new year with innovative tech and fresh kicks. Here’s how you can start 2025 on the right foot with ASUS Share 2024:

Buy any of the eligible products from accredited ASUS and ROG stores/e-tailers nationwide from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31, 2025. Select laptops are also available through Home Credit. Go to the official ASUS Share 2024 Website and register, be ready to provide the required information and documents. Wait for your verification within five to 15 business days and receive your bundle/s within 45 business days!

That’s not all! All laptops and handheld devices come with the award-winning ASUS Aftersales Servicing, which includes a two-year International Warranty for eligible devices.

Don’t miss this chance to snag the ultimate tech and lifestyle bundle.

Visit the ASUS Share 2024 Website for more information.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with ASUS. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.