Review: Honor's new water-resistant phone with increased durability

MANILA, Philippines — Electronics brand Honor released its latest phone model, the X7c, with increased water resistance and durability.

The highlight features of the Honor X7c are improvements to a phone's capability to withstand the elements, literally whether it rain or shines

The phone carries a five-star Drop Resistance rating and has the SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop and Crush Resistance, amplified by innovative cushioning architecture and tempered glass screen protection to boost resistance.

An IP64 rating that ensures protection against splashes and dust, the former proven by a three-minute washing test.

It is powered by a 6000mAh Super Durable Battery that allows up to over 28 hours of online streaming. The Ultra Power-Saving Mode allows the Honor X7c users to have 55 more minutes of continuous calls even at 2% battery.

When it comes to storage, the Honor X7c has 256GB of internal storage complemented by RAM Turbo Technology providing 16GB RAM (Random-access Memory) equivalent experience (8GB physical + 8GB virtual).

The 108MP camera system allows the phone to take capable photos even after being splashed or drenched in water, while for audio it boasts of dual stereo speakers with 300% ultra-high volume.

