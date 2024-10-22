Couple goals: Taguig pair lines up 56 hours to buy 1st, 2nd iPhone 16 in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Apple's new iPhone 16 is now available in the Philippines with a Taguig couple buying the first phones in the country.

Lyn Anog was the first in line to buy the new phone in Greenbelt 3 followed by her husband Ceasar Anog.

"Pumila ko ng October 15 ng 5 p.m. Worth it naman 'yung paghihintay ng almost 56 hours ng paghihintay bago mahawakan 'yung iPhone 16," Lyn said.

"Sobrang saya. Overwhelming. Sobrang masayang masaya po ako. Couple goals talaga 'yan kaya couple phone," she added.

Eric Tanbauco, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business, said the company was the first telco to launch the iPhone in the Philippines in 2008.

"Tonight, 16 years and 16 Apple phone iterations later, we are celebrating another milestone as we launch the iPhone 16 at midnight," he said.

"We are excited to roll out exclusive and innovative offers to make the iPhone more accessible to our Globe customers, including the All-New GPlan PLUS with flexible payment terms, exclusive voucher discounts, trade-in options and lifestyle perks via Globe Rewards. There’s no better way to get your new iPhone than with Globe.”

RELATED: Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI