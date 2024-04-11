Kathryn Bernardo leads campaign of new phone with 120x SuperZoom, luxury watch design

MANILA, Philippines — To establish itself as a combination of technology and fashion, international tech label realme recently launched its new 12 Series 5G, with actress Kathryn Bernardo as the face of the campaign, and in collaboration with local fashion brand Straightforward.

During a collaborative fashion shoot, realme and Straightforward worked together to create masterful portraits where the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 12+ 5G accentuated the effortlessly chic outfits curated by Straightforward.

Set against the dynamic cityscape as backdrop, every detail of the outfits was perfectly captured by the crystal clear 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera and 50MP Sony LYT600 OIS Camera of the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G, respectively.

Collectively, the realme 12 Series 5G is the latest addition to the smartphone brand’s popular Number Series. During the launch event, guests and attendees experienced the Gallery Walkthrough where they were immersed in a unique experiential event to learn about the camera and design features of the 12 Series 5G.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in the highest 12GB+512GB storage variant available in two colorways: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. Meanwhile, the 12+ 5G comes in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige. It is available in two storage variants: 12GB+256GB and 8GB+256GB.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo realme 12 Pro+ 5G specs