'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 8:31am
Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo at Kathryn's post-birthday celebration
Screengrab from Earl Semitara Instagram story

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards finally addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.

In an interview with "24 Oras," Alden recalled that he had fun at Kathryn 's post-birthday celebration.

"I was invited and siyempre, it was part of her post-birthday celebration with friends and family. Masaya naman," he said.

"Masaya naman 'yung naging experience and you can see how happy Kath is right now," he added.

When asked what's the real score between them, Alden said, "What you see is what you get."

"Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media 'yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes 'yung mga personal things that's happening, better be personal na lang," he said.

According to Alden, since he and Kathryn starred in the box office movie "Hello Love Goodbye," they have remained good friends.

Since Kathryn and Daniel Padilla announced their breakup last November, fans of Kathryn and Alden are clamoring for a reunion project for the two.

ALDEN RICHARDS

KATHRYN BERNARDO
