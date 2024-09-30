vivo V40 breaks sales records with 8x revenue growth on Day 1

Sales figures show an incredible increase in quantity and value compared to vivo V30.

MANILA, Philippines — vivo is celebrating a record-breaking launch as the vivo V40 soared past expectations on its first day on September 28. Sales figures show an incredible 7.58x increase in quantity and an 8.20x jump in value compared to its predecessor, the vivo V30.

Available in vivo concept stores, kiosks and dealer stores nationwide, the vivo V40 starts at P26,999.

Customers who pre-ordered the vivo V40 from September 17 to 27 also rushed to stores to claim their device with a TWS 3e worth P1,999 as a freebie. They were able to buy the vivo V40 with a P2,000 discount from the original price.

The vivo V40 is also accessible on major e-commerce platforms like Shopee, where it secured the top spot in sales and gross merchandise value (GMV) for its price segment under Android phones on September 28.

Sales on these platforms surged 3.1x higher than the vivo V30, cementing the vivo V40's place as a market leader.

Why choose the vivo V40?

The vivo V40 is packed with features that make it a must-have for anyone looking to capture life's best moments with exceptional clarity and detail. Here's what makes it stand out:

vivo V40 in Nebula Purple

ZEISS All Main Camera. Equipped with three 50MP lenses that meet ZEISS optics standards, the vivo V40 is built to deliver professional-grade portrait photography.



Equipped with three 50MP lenses that meet ZEISS optics standards, the vivo V40 is built to deliver professional-grade portrait photography. ZEISS-powered portrait features. With ZEISS Multifocal Portrait and ZEISS Style Portraits, users can achieve stunning, pro-level portrait photos effortlessly.



With ZEISS Multifocal Portrait and ZEISS Style Portraits, users can achieve stunning, pro-level portrait photos effortlessly. AI Aura Light. This updated version of vivo's famous Aura Light is now brighter and smarter, with AI 3D Studio Lighting that analyzes the face and adds virtual fill light to shadowed areas for a flawless look.

The vivo V40 is more than just a photography powerhouse. It boasts a 5500mAh BlueVolt battery paired with 80W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting power and rapid charging speeds.

Its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance make it durable in any environment, while the 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 4500 nits brightness guarantees a vibrant, immersive viewing experience.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade to the vivo V40. Experience cutting-edge innovation and style, available in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide, as well as online via vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Don’t miss out on the smartphone that’s taking the market by storm!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.