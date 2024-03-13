New Samsung Galaxy A series phones aim to level up content creation

MANILA, Philippines — Electronic company Samsung released two new phones in its Galaxy A Series geared at creators looking to level up their content.

American content creator Marques Brownlee previously praised the Galaxy A54 as the "best value phone of 2023," and now its successor the A55 and smaller counterpart the A35 look to receive similar commendations.

Both new phones carry the brand's impressive camera features like optical image stabilization and video digital image stabilization, with the A55 also having advanced Nightography, advanced AI Image Signal Processing, and 12-bit HDR video.

On the security front, both phones will be the first in the Galaxy A Series to have the brand's Knox Vault, offering comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment physically isolated from the main processor and memory.

The biggest draw of the new phones are features on Samsung's Creative Studio like the Studio Video Editor, Object Eraser, Shadow/Reflection Eraser, and Remaster Tools for Photos and GIFs.

With storage of 8+256GB, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 go for P24,9990 and P20,9990 respectively, with the latter actually P2,000 cheaper than its own predecessor.

