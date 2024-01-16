Eye protection, water splash resistance: Redmi Note 13 Pro review
BANGKOK, Thailand — Xiaomi released their newest Redmi Note 13 Series in Bangkok, Thailand yesterday.
Philstar.com was one of the media outlets that covered the global launch of the series attended by journalists across the globe.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced starting at P23,999, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5g at P16,999, Redmi Note 13 Pro at P13,999 and Redmi Note 13 at P9,999.
Outstanding photography
The phone offers crystal-clear, high-resolution 200 megapixel photography experience to capture unparalleled levels of detail, together with optical image stabilization (OIS).
It also features a massive 1/1.4-inch sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture and Tetra2 pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) to make lowlight photos bright and clear, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and "ghosting." Also featuring an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera, Redmi Note 13 Pro ensures users get the most of every photo opportunity.
Crystal-clear display
The phone features a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness, together with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth and seamless scrolling.
In addition, the phone offers greater comfort and eye protection, thanks to features including 1920Hz PWM dimming and three TÜV Rheinland certifications: Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly, and Low Blue Light.
Water splash resistance
The phone has IP54 dust and splash resistance, and optimizations to the display to keep it responsive and fully accurate to touch input, even when under the rain. This assurance is further enhanced with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches.
Sleek design
The phone presents a new sleek design with a premium look and feel, and slim bezels for fully immersive viewing and maximum display. Users can take their pick from fun and innovative color options, namely, Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green.
Performance and durability
The phone's music, gaming or video content offers immersive audio experience brought by Dolby Atmos, either with dual speakers or with headphones via the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, the phone also features a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging.
Here are the phone's complete specs:
- Ultra-clear 200MP camera with OIS
- 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display
- Immersive viewing with ultra-thin bezels
- 67W turbo charging with 5000mAh Battery
- MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra
- Secure In-Screen fingerprint sensor
- 6nm manufacturing process
- CPU: Octa-core processor, up to 2.2GHz
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
- 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB4
- Expandable storage up to 1TB5
- MIUI 14 based on Android 13
- 5,000mAh (typ) battery
- 67W fast charging
- 67W in-box charger
- USB-C
- 6.67" AMOLED display
- Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz
- Brightness: 1300nits peak brightness
- Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1
- Resolution: 2400 x 1080
- DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- TÜV Rheinland certifications: Flicker Free, Circadian
- Colors: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green
- Dimensions: 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm2
- Weight: 188g2
- IP54
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Dual speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- 200MP+8MP+2MP triple camera
- 200MP main camera
- OIS
- 16-in-1 binning to 2.24μm pixel
- 1/1.4" sensor size
- 7P lens
- 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 2MP macro camera
- f/2.4
- 16MP front camera
- In-screen fingerprint sensor
- AI Face Unlock
- SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or microSD)
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Supports NFC (Near Field Communication)
- Infrared (IR) Blaster
Editor's note: The tour to Thailand was hosted by Xiaomi to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.