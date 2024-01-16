Eye protection, water splash resistance: Redmi Note 13 Pro review

BANGKOK, Thailand — Xiaomi released their newest Redmi Note 13 Series in Bangkok, Thailand yesterday.

Philstar.com was one of the media outlets that covered the global launch of the series attended by journalists across the globe.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced starting at P23,999, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5g at P16,999, Redmi Note 13 Pro at P13,999 and Redmi Note 13 at P9,999.

Outstanding photography

The phone offers crystal-clear, high-resolution 200 megapixel photography experience to capture unparalleled levels of detail, together with optical image stabilization (OIS).



It also features a massive 1/1.4-inch sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture and Tetra2 pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) to make lowlight photos bright and clear, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and "ghosting." Also featuring an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera, Redmi Note 13 Pro ensures users get the most of every photo opportunity.

Crystal-clear display

The phone features a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness, together with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth and seamless scrolling.

In addition, the phone offers greater comfort and eye protection, thanks to features including 1920Hz PWM dimming and three TÜV Rheinland certifications: Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly, and Low Blue Light.

Water splash resistance

The phone has IP54 dust and splash resistance, and optimizations to the display to keep it responsive and fully accurate to touch input, even when under the rain. This assurance is further enhanced with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches.

Sleek design

The phone presents a new sleek design with a premium look and feel, and slim bezels for fully immersive viewing and maximum display. Users can take their pick from fun and innovative color options, namely, Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green.

Performance and durability

The phone's music, gaming or video content offers immersive audio experience brought by Dolby Atmos, either with dual speakers or with headphones via the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, the phone also features a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging.

Here are the phone's complete specs:

Ultra-clear 200MP camera with OIS

120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display

Immersive viewing with ultra-thin bezels

67W turbo charging with 5000mAh Battery

MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra

Secure In-Screen fingerprint sensor

6nm manufacturing process

CPU: Octa-core processor, up to 2.2GHz

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2

8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB4

Expandable storage up to 1TB5

MIUI 14 based on Android 13

5,000mAh (typ) battery

67W fast charging

67W in-box charger

USB-C

6.67" AMOLED display

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 1300nits peak brightness

Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

TÜV Rheinland certifications: Flicker Free, Circadian

Colors: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green

Dimensions: 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm2

Weight: 188g2

IP54

3.5mm headphone jack

Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos

200MP+8MP+2MP triple camera

200MP main camera

OIS

16-in-1 binning to 2.24μm pixel

1/1.4" sensor size

7P lens

8MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

f/2.4

16MP front camera

In-screen fingerprint sensor

AI Face Unlock

SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or microSD)

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.2

Supports NFC (Near Field Communication)

Infrared (IR) Blaster

---

Editor's note: The tour to Thailand was hosted by Xiaomi to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.