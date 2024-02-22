Honor releases 'world's thinnest foldable phone' yet

MANILA, Philippines — Electronics brand Honor released the second unit in its Magic V phone series, the thinnest foldable phone in the world at the moment.

The Magic V2 measures only 9.9 millimeters in thickness when folded and weighs 231 grams.

Even with its thickness, the phone boasts exceptional fold durability of up to 400,000 folds with SGS 5-Star Certification; even folding the phone 100 times a day would not affect its lifespan of up to 10 years.

Contributing to this feature is the brand using super light titanium alloy in the hinge cover for the very first time.

The titanium alloy exhibits 150% higher strength and 1,000°C higher melting point than aluminum alloy shaft cover, additionally being lighter than aluminum and stronger than steel.

When compared to its predecessor, the new phone has its thickness reduced by 75% and the inner screen's depth of fold marks reduced by 47%.

It also has a "brake caliper" damping structure with seven set of cams — three more than the brand's previous foldables — allowing for an exceptional free hovering experience with different angles.

The brand took advantage of the additional internal space and fitted a 5000mAh Silicon-Carbon Dual Batteries, allowing for a battery life of up to three days on a SuperCharge feature.

Internally, an Ultra-thin Bionic Vaper Chamber Cooling System incorporates advanced materials, like an ultra-high thermal conductivity graphite, thermal conductivity gel, copper foil and high thermal conductivity AL middle frame.

Its meant to replicate the 0.22 millimeter thickness of cicada wings, and the sytem itself has a cooling area of 29,000 square meters — a 12.5% increase from its predecessor.

The world's thinnest foldable phone is complemented by an ultra-thin antenna with three-millimeter-thin-design, yet it has a 10% higher antenna area than the previous generation.

Capping it all off are 23 GB + 512GB RAM Turbo storage, 120Hz LTP display with 2,500nits peak brightness, 2,840 PWM Dimming with hardware-level Blue Light Filter, and a triple camera system (50MP + 50MP, 20MP) with laser focusing and color temp sensor.

The Honor Magic V2 goes for P79,999 and is available for pre-order with the brand, at partner stores, and in online shops.

