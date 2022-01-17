Your favorite Lenovo devices get Windows 11 update this 2022

With Lenovo’s dedication to addressing different needs of customers through continuous product innovation, your favorite devices now come with Windows 11.

MANILA, Philippines — As we welcome the year 2022, rewarding yourself or your loved ones with a device that can help you accomplish your goals is much-needed.

Windows 11 has been designed to increase productivity, creativity and to be used with ease. Windows has always been about helping consumers work how they want by offering the flexibility of multiple windows and the ability to snap apps side by side.

In Windows 11, Snap Layouts, Groups and Desktops have been added to provide an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top of what needs to be done.

For gamers, Windows 11 unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware by putting some of the latest gaming technology for you, liike: DirectX 12 Ultimate which enables breathtaking, immersive graphics at high frame rates; DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds; and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colors for a truly captivating visual experience.

Here’s a lowdown of the devices that can be updated to the latest Windows 11:

Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 14 (82L0003DPH)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 14 combines high craftsmanship with portability. Featuring up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800 U Series Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the laptop is available with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics for supercharged creation.

Packed with up to 16GB LPDDR4x of memory, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 14 also brings up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0x4 of internal storage and a powerful 61WHrs battery that delivers the ease of Rapid Charge Express while on the go.

The OLED panel optimized on a four-sided narrow bezel guarantees the user an immersive experience. It also mounts a stunning 14-inch 2880x1800 designed for ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision. A VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification for enhanced video quality reproduction in a 16:10 display format with less scrolling and more content.

Ensured with military-grade durability testing, the laptop is certified-reliable and sturdy enough to withstand everyday physical shock and harsh environmental conditions.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (82L500KKPH)

“Premium” and “Better Value” do not often come in one sentence but that’s exactly what you get with Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro. Worth every penny, the laptop comes in a classy all-metal finish and weighs 1.9kg that easily lets you bring it to any cafe or business meeting without any second thought.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, you are guaranteed to get any job done. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is also accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, creating high-resolution and immersive graphics.

Packed with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0x4 of internal storage, there is no need to worry about running out of space or memory.

IdeaCentre AIO 3i (90NB00JEPH)

The IdeaCentre AIO 3i is the one for you if you are looking for a sleek performer. Equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 and powered by the latest 11th-Generation Intel Core processors, the PC is designed to increase productivity and withstand multitasking on different programs.

With 8GB of RAM that is upgradeable up to 32GB of DDR4 and a 512GB SSD for storage, the IdeaCentre AIO 3i is also engineered with a power supply of 260W 85% Energy Star.

The PC is also equipped with an upgrade slot for adding up to 2TB of 3.5” HDD storage. It also includes a 7-in-1 card reader, perfect for users with multiple media devices.

Legion 5i Pro (82JD003VPH)

Designed to balance style, adrenalin and engineered to deliver devastation in and out of the arena, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro offers excellent gaming performance with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors with 45W of dedicated processing power. Accompanied with the 130W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, it dishes high-resolution gaming at optimal-frame-rates for greater visual fidelity in the latest games.

The Legion AI Engine, the Legion 5i Pro is optimally cooled via the Coldfront 3.0 thermal system with the Legion AI Engine.

The laptop also features a 16-inch QHD gaming display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, providing gamers with a 16:10 aspect ratio with best-in-class color accuracy and high dynamic range. It comes in a sleek Stingray White color to top it all off.

Legion 5i (82JH00CSPH and 82JH00CTPH)

For gamers looking to compete on equal footing with the pros, the Lenovo Legion 5i is the beast you’re looking for. Inside the clean, minimalistic chassis of the laptop, experience today’s top AAA games on the Legion 5i with the 11th Generation Intel Core processing that will allow gamers to dominate with 45W of dedicated power.

Optimized with the Legion AI Engine that powers the revolutionary Legion Coldfront 3.0 and Q control and dynamically shifts power between the CPU and GPU, experience a massive leap in performance in the Legion 5i with up to 130W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Delivering speed and color clarity for full fidelity gaming and accompanied by the new Nahimic 3D audio and the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, experience any video game with pinpoint precision with up to 100% sRGB 15” QHD IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and < 3 ms response time.

All devices will also include a Premium Care Warranty that allows buyers front-of-the-queue and straight-to-the-experts customer support service. Lenovo will provide peace of mind experience and ensure your satisfaction and success with faster solutions.

Lenovo Premium Care’s on-site support comes especially handy during the current quarantine restrictions since you won’t have to line up in service centers.

