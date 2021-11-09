A peek into the future: Whatâ€™s next for OPPO and its approach to technology?





































































 




   







   















Gadgets

                        
A peek into the future: What's next for OPPO and its approach to technology?

                        

                        
Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 4:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Since the brand’s arrival in the Philippines way back in 2014, OPPO has proven that its foray into the smartphone scene is a success story of its own. It has been ceaseless in bringing cutting-edge technology into the hands of more and more Filipinos. 



From launching OPPO Find 7 and the VOOC flash charging feature during their first year in the country, OPPO has evolved to be one of the biggest players in the Philippine smart device market. It has time and again introduced significant improvements in devices—from better designs and cameras to faster processors and charging tech.



Indeed, there’s no stopping the tech company with its innovations in the OPPO ecosystem, most especially in the A, Reno and Find series. But with all they’ve accomplished since 2014, we wonder: what’s next for OPPO? 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Ele Yu, OPPO Philippines marketing director, gave us a glimpse of what the future looks like with OPPO—and it looks brighter, better and clearer than ever. 



Humanistic technology for Filipinos







Always adapting to the growing and changing needs of consumers, OPPO is now one of the fastest-rising tech brands in the world that has evolved to become a global, regional and local leader

“For OPPO, Humanistic Technology is all about ensuring that our technologies serve our customers, including Filipinos, the best way possible. It’s making sure that everyone can live their lives better and providing access to smart devices that can improve the quality of living no matter what their interests are,” Yu said. 



Because technology should serve as humanity’s friend and not foe, it’s becoming more important for the global tech scene to develop products that put human needs at the forefront of their design. OPPO takes this challenge seriously and has been a consistent leader in this aspect as embodied in the features they develop yearly. 



“OPPO’s approach to innovations has always been proactive. We invest in R&D while also keeping our eyes and ears on the ground to see what the next trends are and bring them to Filipinos just in time for them to catch on and stay on top.” Yu said. 



“Whether it’s the need for better cameras, smartphone features for content creation, gaming, or streaming, or even battery and charging tech, OPPO is committed to developing and offering Filipinos the best because they deserve nothing less,” she added. 



Imaging technologies that capture life’s beauty







OPPO 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom

Filipinos’ love for social media and content creation has in a way inspired OPPO to introduce more diverse and modern camera technologies. This has allowed Filipinos to push further their creative visual boundaries and to “capture the beauty in life with ease.” 



“Through the years, OPPO has grown from being the selfie expert with its smartphones to becoming a leading camera phone, offering the best camera experience and delivering exceptional photos and videos to a brand that offers tech products that integrate innovation with functionality seamlessly,” Yu shared.



Before 2021 ends, consumers will be seeing the multiple innovative imaging technologies that OPPO has introduced earlier this year, such as its next-generation RGBW sensor that now allows for more 60% more light vs previous sensors while achieving up to 35% noise-reduction for clearer and brighter images even in low-light. 



OPPO also brings in new camera modules and algorithms. With 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, users now enjoy smooth transition throughout the zoom range with image quality comparable to that of a professional camera. 



OPPO’s self-developed algorithms also support next-generation under-screen cameras to deliver the perfect balance between screen and camera quality



Game-changing concepts, human-first designs






OPPO is known for being a tech pioneer. In fact, it was as early as 2014 when it started to introduce best-in-class supercharging technologies under the VOOC flash charging technology, that’s perfect for the fast-paced lifestyle of modern Filipinos.



Today, OPPO carries on with its human-first design in the new ColorOS12 it recently launched. Among the first operating systems to be updated based on the stable version of Android 12, the ColorOS12 emphasizes inclusivity by integrating 22 accessibility features from Android, plus two self-design features. 



Aside from its humanistic technology principle, OPPO is also known globally for introducing game-changing concepts, such as the OPPO X 2021, the rollable phone they introduced during last year’s Inno Day. 



The OPPO X 2021 reflects a brand of innovation and hints at what the future of tech would look like with the company's humanistic technology. 







The OPPO X 2021 redefines the inner dynamics of mobile devices by optimizing the layout for cameras, batteries, speakers and even antennas, unlocking new possibilities for future smartphone form factors and the way we use our phones.

This phone-turns-tablet device is gaining much interest online as tech enthusiasts test and tease the phone’s unique rollable design, built with an OLED flexible screen and dynamic sliding frame that makes the screen extend and retract smoothly without crease. 



“OPPO X 2021 is an exciting smartphone concept. We’ve had a lot of queries about this but for now, the priority of the company is to work on perfecting this new technology and to show the innovative vision of the brand,” Yu noted.



“Introducing latest technologies and innovations to the Philippine market is always the priority of OPPO in ensuring accessibility for world-class technology. No consumers are left behind with OPPO’s latest innovations from entry-level to the flagship handsets,” she shared. 



The future with OPPO



Much has happened since 2014. Apart from the rise of 5G and the discovery of new tech innovations, a global pandemic has changed the way we all live, greatly affecting the way we consume and interact with technology. 



This shift to a largely digital lifestyle among Filipinos, according to Yu is what challenged OPPO to adjust their efforts to ensure that what they offer will keep up with the changing lifestyle of their users. 



“OPPO will also remain proactive and curious in developing more technology that will be more suitable to the growing digital trends in the country, and the world,” Yu enthused. 



“The future is now on our smartphones. This is where we grind, thrive, connect and capture moments with family and friends,” she concluded.







Through the years, OPPO has grown from being the selfie expert to a brand that offers tech products that integrate innovation with functionality seamlessly. 

