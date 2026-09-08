After 64 years, Metrobank keeps evolving and growing stronger with Filipinos

Metrobank's impact is not limited to the accounts it holds or the transactions it processes. It can also be seen in the families working toward their goals, the businesses creating opportunities and the communities strengthened by the people and organizations within them.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-four years is a long time in banking.

Since Metrobank opened its first branch in Binondo in 1962, the way Filipinos earn, spend, save, invest and build businesses has changed dramatically. The bank that once served customers primarily across a teller counter now operates in a financial landscape shaped by smartphones, digital payments, online investments, and increasingly sophisticated financial scams.

What has remained constant is the need for a financial institution to keep pace with these changes while remaining steady when conditions become less certain.

For Metrobank, its 64th anniversary is an opportunity to look at how the institution has evolved alongside its customers and what it takes to remain relevant for the next generations of Filipinos.

“Over the past 64 years, we have seen our customers navigate many periods of change and uncertainty. Today is no different. There are challenges ahead that we have to be prepared for, but Metrobank enters this environment with discipline, well-supported by our capital, liquidity, and risk buffers to help us navigate uncertainty and continue supporting our customers,” said Metrobank President Fabian Dee.

The bank’s financial position provides a foundation for that role. In the first half of 2026, Metrobank posted P24.9 billion in net income and P3.9 trillion in consolidated assets, while maintaining healthy capital and asset quality.

The Asian Banker has also recognized Metrobank as the Strongest Bank in the Philippines for five consecutive years since 2021 and was named the Best Managed Bank last year.

But financial strength, by itself, does not answer how a bank stays relevant in a market where customer expectations are constantly changing. For Metrobank, that also means continuing to understand how Filipinos bank, the financial decisions they face and what they may need as their aspirations grow.

Keeping pace with how Filipinos bank

For many Filipinos, banking today looks very different from what it was a decade ago.

A savings account can be opened digitally. Investments can be accessed through an app. Bills payments and transfers can be completed without visiting a branch. At the same time, major financial decisions, from buying a home to preparing for retirement, can still call for conversations with people who understand the customer's circumstances.

Metrobank has continued to expand its digital capabilities while maintaining its physical presence, recognizing that customers do not necessarily want the same banking experience.

Some value speed and convenience. Others want guidance when the stakes are higher. Increasingly, customers expect to have both.

The bank has expanded its digital banking offerings to include eSavings, Online Time Deposit, UITFs and government securities, giving customers more ways to manage and grow their money through online channels.

The broader challenge, however, goes beyond making financial services easier to access.

Helping Filipinos make sense of money

More financial products and more information do not necessarily mean easier financial decisions.

Filipinos today are exposed to an overwhelming amount of financial advice online, from investment tips and budgeting content to promotions for financial products. They are also dealing with risks that were less visible in previous generations, including increasingly sophisticated scams conducted through digital channels.

This has made financial education an increasingly important part of how banks engage with customers.

Metrobank has expanded its financial education efforts through Earnest, its financial mindfulness advocacy, and Moneygurado, a docuseries that tackles everyday money realities through stories and experiences that Filipinos can relate to.

Earnest is now also on TikTok and Instagram, bringing financial guidance closer to where people already spend much of their time—online.

The goal is not simply to introduce Filipinos to financial concepts, but to help make those concepts useful in real life, such as when deciding whether to borrow, figuring out how to save, considering an investment, or protecting hard-earned money from scams.

As financial decisions become more personal and complex, making financial knowledge easier to understand can be just as important as making financial services more accessible.

Supporting different stages of financial life

Financial needs also change as people move through different stages of life.

A young professional opening a first savings account may eventually become a parent saving for education, a homeowner financing a property, or an individual preparing for retirement.

Entrepreneurs and businesses similarly move from starting out to expanding operations and pursuing new opportunities.

A bank that intends to grow with its customers therefore has to do more than offer individual products. It needs to be able to support different financial needs as they emerge.

Metrobank continues to serve customers across this spectrum, from everyday banking and savings to loans, investments, wealth management, and other financial solutions.

For businesses, this extends to financing, cash management, investment solutions, and market insights that can help companies manage their requirements and pursue growth.

In this way, the relationship between a bank and its customers can deepen over time. As their financial needs become more complex, having a financial partner with the breadth and strength to support what comes next becomes increasingly important.

A role that goes beyond banking

Metrobank's relationship with Filipinos also extends beyond financial transactions.

The Metrobank Foundation, the bank’s corporate social responsibility arm, has supported communities and organizations working in areas such as education, health, livelihood, the arts and community development. Its work, however, is not limited to providing assistance. The foundation also puts a spotlight on Filipinos and organizations whose work makes a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

The Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program honors teachers, soldiers and police officers who have gone beyond their duties to serve their communities and the country. Their stories highlight how individual acts of leadership and service can have a wider impact on schools, communities and public institutions.

Through the George S.K. Ty Grants Program, the Metrobank Foundation and GT Foundation partner with organizations working to address social needs, providing support for initiatives in education, health, livelihood and community development. In the arts, Metrobank Art & Design Excellence has helped Filipino artists hone their craft and gain recognition, with many eventually becoming part of the country’s broader creative community.

These initiatives reflect Metrobank’s broader commitment to investing in Filipino potential, whether by building financial knowledge, supporting people who serve others, or creating opportunities for talent and communities to thrive.

That same commitment can be seen within the bank, where generations of Metrobankers have built their careers alongside the institution and continue to develop the expertise needed to serve customers as banking changes.

All these efforts point to a broader understanding of what it means for a long-standing institution to remain relevant.

A bank's impact is not limited to the accounts it holds or the transactions it processes. It can also be seen in the families working toward their goals, the businesses creating opportunities and the communities strengthened by the people and organizations within them.

Metrobank's 64-year journey has taken place against a backdrop of constant change. Technology will continue to evolve. Customer expectations will shift. New risks and opportunities will emerge.

What the bank can control is how prepared it is to respond.

“Our financial strength allows us to continue lending, investing in our capabilities and supporting our customers through different market conditions. Ultimately, we believe a bank becomes stronger when the people and businesses it serves become stronger, too,” he added.

For Metrobank, the next chapter is less about predicting what the future will look like than being ready to meet it, with the financial strength, capabilities and understanding to keep evolving alongside its customers and supporting where they want to go next.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Metrobank. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.