City of Dreams Manila triumphs as Overall Champion at Philippine Culinary Cup 2026’s Professional Division

City of Dreams Manila celebrates a defining achievement as Overall Champion in the Professional Division of the Philippine Culinary Cup 2026, further distinguishing the luxury resort as a premier dining destination. The resort’s 17-chef delegation at the PCC and winning mixologist at the Gourmet Coffee Cocktail Showdown simultaneously held at WOFEX, share the celebratory moment with Property President Geoff Andres (center) flanked by Food and Beverage Director Chad Ogden, Executive Chef - Chinese Danny Khoo; and Executive Chef – Western Jeff Hurst and Assistant Food and Beverage Director Juvel Contreras. Not in photo is Executive Sous Chef Edmundo San Jose.

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila, the luxury integrated resort in Entertainment City and Aseana City, Paranaque, emerged as Overall Champion in the Professional Division of the 2026 Philippine Culinary Cup (PCC), besting 52 teams from hotels, restaurants and catering services.

This marks a new milestone in the luxury integrated resort’s award-winning track record since 2016 at the prestigious competition. The four-day 16th edition of the PCC was held alongside the World Food Expo (WOFEX) at the SMX Convention Center.

“This distinction is a proud recognition of our chefs’ creativity, discipline and commitment to their craft. Our team has earned consistent accolades at the Philippine Culinary Cup through the years, reflecting the depth of talent we continue to nurture. More importantly, our colleagues bring the same passion and exacting standards to our kitchens every day, strengthening City of Dreams Manila’s position as one of the country’s leading dining destinations,” Property President Geoff Andres stated.

A culinary team at the top of its game

Drawn from the resort’s restaurants, pastry and banquet kitchens, the 17-chef delegation to the PCC showcased the diversity of talent across its culinary operations. Competing in 13 categories, the team brought home one Highest Gold, one Gold, nine Silver and four Bronze medals.

The 15-medal haul propelled City of Dreams Manila to the Overall Championship in the Professional Division, affirming the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence through refined techniques and innovative ideas.

Among the standouts was Sous Chef Lee Chia Lok, who achieved the coveted Highest Gold in the Asian Gourmet Challenge and Bronze in the Art of Dim Sum. He is Sous Chef at Season88, the 24/7 dining room and lounge at the main gaming floor, featuring Asian and international cuisine.

From the award-winning Crystal Dragon restaurant which specializes in Cantonese cuisine and regional Chinese specialties, Dim Sum Chef de Cuisine Ngooi She Chong won Bronze in the Art of Dim Sum and Sous Chef Zhang He secured Silver in the Asian Gourmet Challenge.

Banquet Chef de Partie Rier Maverick Franco demonstrated exceptional versatility across five individual categories, garnering Gold in U.S. Beef, and Silver in the Creative Breakfast Challenge, US Lamb, U.S. Pork and Pasta categories.

Pastry Chef de Cuisine Julius Javin earned Silver in the Dress the Cake category and received an additional special recognition from Whippit by Bakersfield for “Best Creation 2026.”

Pastry Commis Chef Enrique Ferrer received Silver in the French Touch Challenge-Pastry competition, accepting his award from PCC 2026 judge Josh Boutwood, the chef-owner of Helm, the Philippines’ only two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

From The Café, the international buffet and all-day dining restaurant, Commis Chef Angelyka Garin secured Bronze in the US Pork category. In the group entry, Commis Chefs Danica Millete, Ricky Alto and Ma. Erika Monique Alfonso clinched Bronze in the Dream Team Challenge.

Haliya modern Filipino restaurant’s Sous Chef Jiro Flora and Chef de Partie Nikki Raquion earned Silver in the Filipino Cuisine Challenge. Joined by Commis Chef Emylene Montesines, they bagged another Silver in the Dream Team Challenge.

Crafting a winning cocktail

City of Dreams Manila also earned recognition for beverage craft at WOFEX, where CenterPlay bartender Justin Dela Cruz won Silver in the DaVinci Gourmet Coffee Cocktail Showdown. His entry showcased the flair, creativity and craftsmanship that shape the beverage program at CenterPlay a lounge at the focal point of the main gaming area known for live music, food, cocktails and nightlife.

A stage for culinary excellence

The country’s only culinary competition approved by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WORLDCHEFS), the Philippine Culinary Cup serves as an internationally recognized platform for professional and aspiring chefs to hone their skills, benchmark their work against global standards and showcase Filipino culinary talent.

This year’s competition brought together more than 1,000 chefs from leading hotels and restaurants and students from hospitality and culinary schools. Delegates put their technical skills, artistry and precision to the test across a range of culinary disciplines before a panel of 60 local and international chef-judges.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en/blog/cod-pcc-champion.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by City of Dreams Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.