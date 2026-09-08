Global Dominion, Go Negosyo bring business mentorship and income opportunities to Filipinos nationwide

Leaders from Global Dominion and Go Negosyo meet to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — While easing inflation has provided some relief, many Filipino households and entrepreneurs continue to face weak consumer demand, intense competition, limited access to capital and the need for more stable sources of income.

To help address these challenges, Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion) has partnered with Go Negosyo for Trabaho at Negosyo, an initiative that brings business mentorship, employment opportunities and alternative ways to earn closer to communities nationwide.

Through the initiative, Global Dominion provides aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with coaching and mentorship grounded in its financing expertise. Participants can also explore two potential income pathways: direct employment with the company or accreditation as independent loan consultants.

“Our goal is to help more Filipinos make informed financial decisions while connecting them with practical opportunities to grow a business, find employment, or earn additional income,” said Samuel Cariño, president and CEO of Global Dominion. “Through Trabaho at Negosyo, we can bring this support closer to the communities that need it.”

Turning business guidance into practical opportunities

Cariño mentors aspiring and existing entrepreneurs on responsible financing and sustainable business growth during Trabaho at Negosyo.

Trabaho at Negosyo is an on-ground initiative that brings together business coaching, employment, and livelihood opportunities for jobseekers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and existing business owners. The roadshow has already reached thousands of participants across Quezon City, Pasay, Cebu, Davao and Bataan.

As part of its mentorship, Global Dominion helps entrepreneurs understand how financing can support legitimate business requirements, such as purchasing equipment, replenishing inventory, strengthening operations or pursuing expansion.

The guidance emphasizes that financing should be approached with a clear purpose and repayment plan. Participants are encouraged to understand the terms of a loan, evaluate their capacity to meet its obligations, and determine whether borrowing can create sufficient and sustainable value for their business.

This responsible approach reflects Global Dominion’s broader aim of helping entrepreneurs make informed decisions rather than viewing financing as a quick solution to short-term wants.

"Mentorship is what turns ambition into a plan, and a plan into an enterprise. What makes this partnership work is that it connects entrepreneurs to real, practical opportunities to earn and grow, with the infrastructure to back it up. That's the kind of collaboration Filipino MSMEs need right now, especially as many are still finding their footing," said Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion.

Beyond entrepreneurship mentorship, the roadshow introduces participants to employment openings within Global Dominion and its loan consultant accreditation program.

Filipinos looking for a new or an additional source of income may become accredited loan consultants for Global Dominion. They will be trained to explain and offer the financing services offered by Global Dominion to anyone eligible, especially the business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Unlike direct employment with the company, accredited loan consultants operate independently, offering participants a flexible way to earn while helping individuals and entrepreneurs identify financing solutions appropriate to their needs.

The partnership brings together Go Negosyo’s entrepreneurship platform and community reach with Global Dominion’s financing expertise, nationwide presence, and employment and accreditation programs.

Trabaho at Negosyo will continue in Central Luzon and Mindanao until the end of quarter 3 and include more locations in Visayas and Mindanao until the end of the year, allowing the partnership to reach more Filipinos beyond major commercial centers.

“Every stop should give participants something useful to move forward—whether that means better business knowledge, a clearer understanding of responsible financing, a job opportunity, or an additional source of income,” Cariño added. “For Global Dominion, going beyond financing means helping more Filipinos build and sustain their ambitions.”

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.