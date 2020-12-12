Moshi doubles down on safety with Qi-certified wireless charging collection

MANILA, Philippines — Moshi emphasized the importance of wireless charging safety, highlighting the benefits of its Qi-certified Q Collection wireless chargers.

The Qi (pronounced "chee") certification is the de facto industry standard for wireless charging of small electronics, and has strict design and component requirements to ensure that certified devices are able to deliver consistent, safe charging output.

With wireless charging becoming more widespread, consumers should pay attention to the design and specifications of the charger they are buying to ensure the best—and safest—wireless charging experience.

Many low-cost wireless chargers use a combination of inferior proprietary technologies, poor design and uncertified components, which although may result in a cheaper retail price, have the potential to cause serious damage to phones and other devices.



The most important factor in wireless charging safety is preventing heat buildup and transfer, as an overheated smartphone battery can easily be permanently damaged—or worse still—lead to fire.

The Qi certification requires the regulation of charging output to prevent hazardous heat accumulation in either the charger or the smartphone.

Not only are all Moshi Q Collection wireless chargers Qi-certified, but Moshi's proprietary Q-coil™ charging module is constructed from premium ferrite material and designed to maximize heat dissipation while charging.

The result is a safe, efficient wireless charging solution which also supports the fast-charging protocols of major manufacturers including Apple, Samsung and Google. On top of this, all Moshi products are backed by the company's 10-year Global Warranty.

Moshi's Q Collection is inspired by Scandinavian furniture design and includes Otto Q, a stylish yet minimalist ottoman perfect for a desk or bedside table; Porto Q, a two-in-one portable battery with built-in wireless charger; and Symbus Q, a compact USB-C hub which brings full desktop connectivity to a laptop and also features a Qi-certified wireless charging pad to keep batteries topped up while working or gaming.

Moshi's Otto Q and Porto Q are now available from Switch/iStore and Symbus Q is now available from Power Mac Center. Otto Q and Lounge Q are coming soon to select Power Mac Center locations.

For more information, you may contact Power Mac Center on their website.