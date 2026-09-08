'State of Snacking' report: Responding to consumer needs for well-being

The 2026 State of Snacking Report presents a clear evidence base: Consumers are already moving toward more mindful snacking behaviors

MANILA, Philippines — The "2026 State of Snacking Report," a comprehensive global study conducted by Mintel in partnership with snacks company Mondelez International, reveals a powerful and accelerating trend: consumers worldwide are independently choosing healthier, more mindful snacking behaviors—driven not by external mandates, but by personal values, evolving preferences and the growing availability of better-for-you options in the marketplace.

The report, which draws on consumer research across more than thirteen countries including the Philippines, demonstrates that the global snacking landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation led by consumer demand and industry innovation.

Filipino consumers snack for function, not just indulgence

The Philippines emerges as one of the most consistent snacking markets in the world, with Filipino consumers among the least likely globally to skip snacking occasions throughout the day:

Only 5% of Filipino consumers skip morning snacking, and the same for afternoon snacking—among the lowest skip rates in all countries surveyed.

Thirty-seven percent of Filipino consumers seek energy-boosting snacks in the morning and 30% in the afternoon—showing that snacking fills critical nutritional and functional gaps throughout the workday.

Importantly, while Filipino consumers do enjoy indulgent snacks—the data reveals that finding filling snacks far outpaces indulgence as the primary driver of snacking behavior.

These findings demonstrate that for Filipino consumers, snacks and beverages are not luxury items or discretionary indulgences—they are daily nutritional necessities woven into the rhythm of Filipino working life.

The middle class rely on snacking

The report reveals that snacking is deeply embedded in the daily routines of middle-income consumers—the very demographic most sensitive to price changes in everyday goods.

According to the survey, a big portion of consumers globally now use snacks as meal replacements—meaning any cost increase directly impacts basic nutrition, not discretionary spending.

Consumers are choosing health—on their own terms

The data is unequivocal: approximately 4 in 10 consumers globally now actively seek healthier snack options at least some of the time—a figure that has grown organically since 2022. This trend is most pronounced among younger demographics, with Gen Z and Millennials across multiple markets adopting portion control strategies and prioritizing functional nutrition.

Consumer expectations for better-for-you snacks are measurably higher in 2025 than in 2022, demonstrating a sustained, market-driven trajectory. In the Philippines, 38% of snackers choose snacks which offer nutritional benefits like being high in fiber or a source of vitamins.

The implication is clear: the market is self-correcting. Consumers are already making better snacking choices. "These findings confirm what we've long believed—more consumers are empowered, informed, and making smarter choices every day," said Caitlin Punzalan, Corporate and Government Affairs Lead of Mondelez International in the Philippines.

"We as manufacturers are responding to what consumers want: Great taste, transparent nutrition and appropriate portions. This new consumer demand and resulting industry innovation is a sustainable path to better public health outcomes," Punzalan added.

Industry is reformulating ahead of regulation—and delivering results

The report's findings align with demonstrated industry commitments to voluntary reformulation and proactive product improvement—well ahead of any regulatory mandate. The company’s aim is to offer all its snacks in either individually wrapped portions or feature the Mindful Portion label to encourage mindful snacking.

In 2025, 94% of the company’s net revenue came from Mindful Portion snacks. As consumer needs and desires evolve, Mondelez International periodically renovates its recipes in an effort to address changing expectations without compromising taste or quality.

This voluntary, innovation-led approach has proven effective in countries worldwide, delivering measurable health improvements while preserving consumer choice, affordability and access.

Manufacturers are not waiting to be told to act—they are already investing in reformulation because the consumers demand it.

Incentives over penalties: The path that actually works

The global evidence is clear: positive reinforcement drives better outcomes than punitive measures. Across more than thirteen countries, the 2026 report reveals that consumers respond to:

Brand guidance and education on portion sizes (62% of Australian consumers want more of it)

Pre-portioned options, for example with ≤200 calories and clear front-of-pack labeling

Product innovation that delivers taste and nutrition simultaneously

Voluntary industry commitments to improve its products

A call for partnership

The "2026 State of Snacking Report" presents a clear evidence base: Consumers are already moving toward more mindful snacking behaviors, manufacturers are already reformulating ahead of any mandate, and the market is self-correcting at a pace that outstrips regulatory timelines.

After all, the path to a healthier Philippines runs through empowerment, innovation and partnership.

Read the full report here State of Snacking | Mondelez International, Inc.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Mondelez International. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.