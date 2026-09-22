Asian food going beyond the basics in returning 'MasterChef Asia'

MANILA, Philippines — It may have taken a decade but "MasterChef" is returning to the Asian continent.

A single iteration of "MasterChef Asia" ran way back in 2015, but now HBO Max, TLC, and the Discovery Channel are reviving the cooking game show featuring veterans from across international "MasterChef" competitions.

One of the 10 contestants, Chef Ivory Yat, is a caterer who previously finished third on the first season of "MasterChef Pinoy Edition."

Serving as the comeback season's main judges are Chefs Edward Lee, "Pam" Pichaya Soontornyanakij, and Kelvin Cheung, guiding the contestants in and around Macao as challenges were held in iconic local markets, Michelin-starred restaurants, and an exclusive kitchen.

The judges spoke to select Asian media representatives, including Philstar.com, before the show's September 22 premiere and shared the qualities that make contestants stand out in high-pressure competitions.

The Korea-American Lee began by pointing out that the contestants who stand out are "those who make their food personal."

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"It is easy to replicate a recipe and make it taste good, but much harder to create something unique that reflects who you are," he added.

Pam agreed with Lee and also highlighted the energy and attitude that contestants bring to each challenge.

"We are looking for grit, resilience, and the ability to adapt when things go wrong, while still delivering a great plate," Cheung said. "Most importantly, they need confidence and passion."

Philstar.com asked the judges their thoughts on the current culinary scene in Asia compared to when "MasterChef Asia" last aired, particularly how much it has changed over the years.

Lee said it was now the perfect time to "showcase the depth and diversity of Asian food beyond the classics," as well as "the stories behind each dish."

Pam pointed to culinary trends in Asia and found it fascinating that chefs are increasingly reviving age-old techniques like fermentation.

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"It's exciting to see how much more Asian food is valued today — from technique and flavor to craftsmanship," Cheung added.

The judges also shared their opinions what separates a good dish from a winning dish. Pam said it was the execution, from flavor and texture to technique, while Cheung agreed with the former where the first bite should surprise them with exceptional flavor.

"The criteria may vary with each challenge, but ultimately, the dish has to surprise my tastebuds and it has to be something that makes me come back for more," Lee shared.

To close, all three chefs gave advice for those budding to join them in the culinary scene. Lee advised tasting one's food repeatedly while Cheung said to cook from the heart and trust one's instincts.

"Sometimes, it is better to keep things simple, execute them well and focus on the flavors," Pam ended.

The 10-episode returning "MasterChef Asia" premieres on HBO Max and TLC on September 22 at 9 p.m. and on Discovery Channel the following day at 7:10 p.m.

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