History, heritage and community make Toyota the top mobility choice

MANILA, Philippines — History is almost always a fair predictor of the future. If we want to learn more about someone—or something—we are best served by inspecting the past.

This principle is valid across a number of areas from personal to business. We can even apply it to the country’s thriving auto market—now brimming with brands old and new. This is, of course, good for car buyers who should be rightfully more discriminating and discerning with their purchase of this big-ticket item undoubtedly invaluable to our lifestyle.

Japan-headquartered global auto marque Toyota ticks the box of heritage and presence in our country. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is closing in on four decades of operations here, while the brand itself has been a familiar fixture on our roads for an even longer span.

But how does a brand establish a meaningful presence? How does it make an impact, an indelible mark, or be assimilated and accepted into everyday life? It surely cannot rely solely on snazzy campaigns or snappy slogans.

It is about patient reputation building predicated on evidence: the car, aftersales service with genuine customer support, ownership experience. These areas are what Toyota has been working on since forever.

Filipinos have thus gained an enduring trust for the brand, its products, its services. Way before increased competition, Toyotas were already shuttling us to school, taking us from our home to the office and back, bringing our groceries and stuff from anywhere to anywhere—on both paved roads and difficult terrain.

For decades, Toyota has long been a part of our daily lives. Filipinos know they can count on Toyota for safety, efficiency and lasting peace of mind on every drive.

The first-ever Toyota Legacy Experience staged recently in Santa Rosa, Laguna was both a chance for people to check out and test drive the marque’s new off-road-capable products and—perhaps even more importantly—get a better appreciation of its rich history in the country.

This long arc of relevance was given credence to by the array of both car communities and their prized Toyotas spanning generations.

The list of participating clubs is considerable—more than a dozen of them, each one telling a story of affinity, camaraderie and a shared love for the brand and its models.

It may not be common knowledge, but Toyota’s beginnings are rooted in a truck.

“In 1935, Toyota introduced its first production vehicle, the G1 truck—a frame-based vehicle. This means that from the very beginning, Toyota was built on the principles of toughness, reliability and real-world capability,” said TMP President Masando Hashimoto during his welcome address to guests present for the opening day of the event.

“That DNA remains very much alive today. It is embodied in vehicles such as the Land Cruiser and the Hilux,” Hashimoto continued.

As Eton City Square Village Walk in Santa Rosa, Laguna was turned into a veritable Toyota theme park and one-stop shop starring the Hilux pickup, Land Cruiser FJ and the Land Cruiser HEV (hybrid electrified vehicle), select after-market partners were also on site to offer accessories and car care products. Modded vehicles on display provided inspiration for what could be.

This mirrors the one-stop-shop nature of Toyota’s numerous dealerships and outlets in the country—always at hand with support for the customer’s ownership journey, generation after generation.

For hungry and thirsty event goers, the Tamaraw Food Park comprised of Tamaraw Food Trucks provided a mix of snacks, meals and drinks. To the side of the main event tent, heritage models of the Land Cruiser and Hilux were lined for the appreciation of attendees.

“The Land Cruiser was developed with a clear and uncompromising mission: No matter where you go, you return safely. It has earned its reputation as one of the toughest SUVs in the world, proven time and again in the harshest environments, including the Dakar Rally,” Hashimoto expressed.

“The Hilux, on the other hand, represents strength combined with versatility. Developed in Asia, it has demonstrated its capability across both commercial and competitive use. Its success in events such as the Asia Cross Country Rally is a testament to its durability and performance under extreme conditions,” the TMP president continued.

This also speaks to a culture of constant expert innovation evidenced in its vehicles, as well as the genuine customer support through every stage of vehicle ownership.

For his part, TMP Senior Vice President for Marketing Sherwin Chua Lim stressed that “the Toyota Legacy Experience not only allowed people to test the new versions of key models of the brand, but gather car enthusiasts in one venue to celebrate with the community.”

This only shows the many Filipinos making the Toyota Choice today and in the future. Why, because of the brand’s robust nationwide support for customers—ensuring peace of mind through an extensive dealership network and genuine customer support wherever the road leads.

Paired with a commitment to continuous expert innovation, Toyota also keeps pushing mobility forward by expanding its vehicle offerings with cutting-edge options, including HEVs and BEVs.

As the future beckons, Toyota is ever-ready to supply a range of tech-rich, innovative vehicles and powertrains for its myriad of customers and their distinct use cases. Whatever form these models take, what is certain is that all will continue to bear the QDR (quality, durability and reliability) promise has endeared Toyota across generations—a vow that helps define its heritage.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Toyota. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.