What to expect at Oktoberfest 2026: Traditional beer hall and Bavarian feast in Manila

The annual celebration will recreate the atmosphere of a traditional Bavarian beer hall, with long communal tables, steins of beer and live entertainment throughout the evening.

MANILA, Philippines — Oktoberfest is just a few days away, and in one of the locations known for hosting the highly popular event, it will be a four-day Bavarian feast.

Newport World Resorts stages its edition of Oktoberfest, a four-night affair that will take place at The Ballroom of Hilton Manila from October 28 to 31.

The annual celebration will recreate the atmosphere of a traditional Bavarian beer hall, with long communal tables, steins of beer and live entertainment throughout the evening.

Weihenstephaner will be served on tap, including Weiss, Wheat and Dunkel varieties. The beer comes from the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan in Freising, Germany, which is recognized as the world’s oldest brewery.

The beer will be paired with a Bavarian-inspired feast prepared by the culinary team of Newport World Resorts.

Guests can expect German breads and laugen pretzels, sausages, crispy pork knuckle, schnitzel and other hearty dishes, followed by traditional desserts.

Adding to the festivities is Anton Showband, which will perform throughout all four nights. The band is returning from Bavaria to provide live music as guests dine and celebrate.

The event will also feature traditional Oktoberfest games, including Stein Holding, Beer Chugging and Hammerschlagen.

Now on its fourth year at Newport World Resorts, the celebration aims to bring the communal spirit of the Bavarian festival to Manila.

Early-bird tickets are priced at P5,300 net per person until September 30.

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