Celebrate new and bountiful beginnings at Conrad Manila

Step into an auspicious and delightful 2025, the Year of the Snake, with exquisite culinary creations, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

MANILA, Philippines — Conrad Manila invites guests to welcome the Year of the Snake with an exceptional Chinese New Year celebration this January. The hotel ushers in the brand-new year with a series of exceptional culinary experiences that inspire good fortune and abundance for the year ahead.

“On behalf of Conrad Manila, I extend my heartfelt wishes for an auspicious 2025 to one and all. The Year of the Snake symbolizes a time for growth, renewal and meaningful connections. In this spirit, we are excited to share our exclusive offers designed to create unforgettable experiences and strengthen bonds with your loved ones,” shares Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila.

The heart of the hotel’s Lunar New Year celebrations will take place at China Blue by Jereme Leung, located on the 3rd floor. From January 22 to February 1, guest and families can indulge in a sumptuous and regal culinary feast with specially curated set menus, available both for dine-in and take-away.

Set A | P49,888 net, good for 10 persons

Highlights: Fried boneless chicken with lemongrass sour cream and pineapple cucumber; Steamed king prawn with black bean, assorted mushroom and Chinese chive sauce; Braised 10-head abalone; Dry oyster money bag with mushroom and black garlic sea moss sauce; and Chilled prosperous New Year snow bird’s nest almond ice cream with strawberry jello

Steamed king prawn with black bean, assorted mushroom and Chinese chive sauce

Set B l P69,888 net, good for 10 persons

Highlights: Roasted sesame duck with wild black pepper barbecue sauce; Braised sliced abalone; Dry oyster money bag with fish lips, crab roe and crispy dry scallop sauce; Sautéed US premium beef and beef tendon with black olive mushroom and ginger sauce; and Chilled prosperous New Year snow bird’s nest almond ice cream with strawberry jello

Roasted sesame duck with wild black pepper barbecue sauce

To complete the Chinese New Year tradition, guests may bring home a specially curated Nian Gao set. Each elegantly designed box features an assortment of meticulously crafted cakes including white coconut cream, traditional salted caramel brown sugar, and dalandan-flavored small ingots, altogether symbolizing good luck, prosperity, and unity within families and communities. Priced at P2,588 nett per box, Conrad Manila’s Nian Gao treasures are available from January 8 to February 1 at China Blue by Jereme Leung. A special rate of P2,070 net per set is extended to bulk orders of a minimum of 15 boxes (Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-210194 Series of 2024). Nian Gao At Bru Coffee Bar, guests can indulge in Chinese New Year-inspired treats, ideal for gifting or sharing with loved ones, available now until January 31. Pastries are priced starting at P200, while beautifully crafted cakes start at P1,500 for cakes.

Guests can also immerse themselves in the joy of the season with an afternoon tea set for two at C Lounge, thoughtfully designed to honor Lunar New Year traditions. The special menu includes Spicy tamarind barbecue prawn cuapao, Pork char siu sandwich, Kung pao tofu sandwich, Fried mantao, and Swan dumplings, all perfectly paired with premium Chinese tea, for P2,888++.

Executive Chinese chef Eng Yew Khor explains the Prosperity Yee Sang (right photo) ceremony.

Conrad Manila invites all to join in the Chinese New Year celebrations and witness the welcoming of the Year of the Snake with a vibrant lion dance presentation and eye-dotting ceremony on January 29 at 11:08 a.m. at the hotel’s porte cochere.

To explore Conrad Manila’s exclusive Chinese New Year offerings and activities, please contact the hotel at 8833-9999 or email [email protected] for further details and reservations.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Conrad Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.